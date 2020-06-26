All-Ireland finals set for December

06/26/2020

The All-Ireland football championship final will be on Saturday, 19 December, two weeks after the semi-finals.

The hurling final will be played on Sunday, 13 December.

All knockout games will be finished on the day, with penalties if required, including provincial and All-Ireland finals.

Inter-county games will recommence on 17 October where the final two rounds of the league will be played before the competition for Sam Maguire begins.

New York will not be part of the Connacht or All-Ireland Championship – but London will.

The GAA confirmed that the provincial and All-Ireland club championships as well as the All-Ireland Schools Series and Tailteann Cup, have been postponed.

Club county championships will take place over 11 weeks from 31 July.

The All-Ireland hurling championship will be a knockout format in both provinces, with two rounds of qualifiers.

The final rounds of the Allianz League will not be played, with Limerick and Clare declared the respective winners of 1A and 1B. Should the two counties be drawn to meet in the Championship, the game will double up as a league decider.

The draws for the Munster and Leinster Senior Hurling Championships will take place live on RTÉ’s Six One news this Friday evening, along with the Leinster Football Championship to decide potential semi-final pairings.

Munster will revert back to the format last used in 2017 with an open draw to include one quarter-final, two semi-finals and a final with a backdoor for teams beaten along the way.

In Leinster, Wexford, the current champions, and Kilkenny, beaten finalists last year, will receive byes to the semi-final but can face each other at that stage.

Dublin, Galway and Laois, will be drawn from a hat to decide which two will meet in a quarter-final.

As in Munster, beaten teams will get a second chance in the qualifiers.

The hurling series will start the inter-county championship season with provincial games starting at the end of October.

The Joe McDonagh Cup format remains the same, but the finalists won’t proceed to the race for Liam MacCarthy and will be a curtain raiser to the All-Ireland hurling final.

Participation of British teams in the Ring and Rackard teams will depend on travel situation between Ireland and Britain.

The Under-20 hurling championship will also commence in mid-October and played on a straight knockout basis, while the minor hurling and football championships will similarly be played off without the safety net of a backdoor.

The 2020 All-Ireland football championship will be a straight knock-out while the hurling championship will contain a backdoor format, the GAA has confirmed.