Pregnant Irish mum of four Ailish Walsh knifed to death

20/12/2022

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a young Irish woman in London.

Ailish Walsh (28), a mum-of-four, was pregnant with her fifth child at the time of her death.

She was killed on Thursday in North Hackney.

Liam Taylor (37), understood to be her partner, was charged in connection with her murder.

Police were called to the scene in North Hackney just after 10pm on Thursday 15 December following “reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, N16.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

Liam Taylor appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Following Ailish’s death on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers called it “an incredibly sad incident.”

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“I want to reassure them and residents who will be shocked by what has happened in their community, we are working hard to establish what has happened.

Anyone who witnessed anything out of the ordinary or has any information about this incident is urged to contact police as soon as possible.

A fundraiser to cover the costs of the Ailish’s funeral has been set up.

The GoFundMe page described Ailish as ‘a beautiful amazing Young woman of 28 with 4 Young children and a little girl on the way’.

It also said Ailish was ‘sadly murdered by her boyfriend on Thursday night’.

The fundraiser Teresa Cannon said: “I would like to try and raise as much money as we can to help the family with the funeral costs and getting Ailish back home to Ireland to put her at rest and be back with her family.

“I know times are hard at the moment, but you cannot imagine how hard this is for her family and children so please, please no matter how much or how little every penny will help.”

The GoFundMe has already raised just over £7,000+ of the £5,000 goal.

If you can help the police investigation call 101 or Tweet at MetCC and give reference 6902/15Dec.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.