Adrian Murphy murder trial set for 18 May

02/18/2020

The two people accused of the murder of Adrian Murphy have had their trial date set for 18 May. Both accused appeared before the Old Bailey on Monday 17 February and pleaded not guilty.

Adrian Murphy was found dead at a Battersea apartment last June, he was house sitting there for a friend. Adrian lived in Wandsworth. He had been chatting with a man on Grindr.

A 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were charged with his murder in recent months.

Joel Osei, 25, was charged with two counts of poisoning, two counts of theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation, before being subsequently charged with Mr Murphy’s murder in December.

The eighteen-year-old Diana Cristea has been charged with murdering Irish dancer Adrian Murphy and poisoning of a 40-year-old man in Walthamstow, east London, at the end of May last year. This man had also been using the gay dating app Grindr.

Ms Cristea had been charged with one count of murder, one count of poisoning, two counts of theft, and two counts of fraud by false representation.

Adrian Murphy, from Kilkenny, was a seven-time Irish dancing champion.

He was a professional dancer and produced and choreographed a number of Irish dancing shows, including Feet of Fire and Firedance.