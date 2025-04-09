A Bold new world

Emerging Dublin-based band Bold Love told David Hennessy about their UK tour supporting Cliffords, changing their name and being endorsed by Dermot Kennedy.

Rising Dublin sextet Bold Love are coming to the UK this to play a string of dates in support of Cliffords and ahead of their appearance at The Great Escape Festival in May.

The live dates follow their recent single, Talking and Drifting.

The band have also won early support from Dermot Kennedy.

Like the Fontaines DC, the band is made up of former students at Dublin’s revered music college, BIMM.

Three of the members are from Dublin while Adam is from Kildare and Megan and Anton are from Donegal.

The band have built a following in Ireland, selling out headline shows at The Workman’s Club and The Grand Social, alongside slots at festivals like Electric Picnic and Other Voices.

The band were also tipped by Hot Press (Hot for 2024), Whelan’s Ones To Watch, and RTE 2FM’s Rising list for 2025 with only two singles under their belts.

Having previously been known as Big Love, the band have just changed their name and have a debut body of work due to arrive later this year.

The Irish World sat down last week to talk to 5/6 of the band.

We were joined by lead vocalist Cian O’Maonaí, Megan Nic Ruairi who sings and plays keys, bassist Dan Aherne, drummer Anton Shovlin and lead guitarist Adam Curtis.

Jack Cody, who provides guitar and vocals, was not on the call but completes the band.

Cian O’Maonlaí is the son of Liam O’Maonlaí who is well known from Hothouse Flowers.

Megan Nic Ruairí has been featured in The Irish World before for her solo work.

Are you excited about this tour you have coming up in the UK with Cliffords?

Dan: “Absolutely. Yeah, buzzing.”

Cian: “Yeah, so excited.

“It’s our first time going on tour so it will be a good experience, good test for us.”

You have released four singles so far and there is an EP to come this Spring, is that right?

Cian: “There’s a body of work on the way, for sure.

“We’re already in spring so I don’t know if it’s gonna land (then) but I would say it will be this year for sure anyway.”

Talking & Drifting is the most recent single, what is that about?

Cian: “Lyrically I wrote it about the first moment when you’re with someone and you realise you have something special and just that feeling, everything is elevated, and breathlessness.

“It’s hard to describe in a way, but I tried.

“And just spending a night with someone not having to touch, just talking and really getting into someone else’s brain and you can just talk for four hours.

“That was where I was coming from.”

I love the day at the beach video that comes with it.

Actually I was wondering, where did you film it?

Dan: “Bray.”

Cian: “Yeah, I think it’s a good advertisement for Bray as well.

“Bray looks pretty beautiful, I think.”

Adam: “It was the easiest music video we’ve ever shot.

“It was so easy.

“We just went around in an arcade having the craic.”

Megan: “Yeah, we just hung out for the day.”

Adam: “Hung out for the day and that was it.”

Megan: “And brought a camera.”

Tell me about the previous song Never Enough, what was that about?

Cian: “Never Enough kind of does what it says on the tin: Never enough.

“You just feel like you’re not worth enough for somebody.

“Similar kind of feelings of someone amazing and you’re just not in the place to give all of yourself to someone.

“You see how much you need that love but that this person is so good, that love is so strong but you could never even think of amounting to enough for that.”

How does the songwriting work in the band? Is it the six of you? Or do you all do a bit separately? Or do you work together?

Adam: “I think the answer is yes to everything you just said.

“Sometimes it will be a thing where somebody will come in with an idea and then we all sort of build on that.

“Maybe Cian will come in with a melody and some basic chords and then we can see how we can kind of change it up.

“Or maybe one of us might come in with some sort of chord progression or cool sound that we want to mess around with, and then we’ll all try to build on it from there.

“I think most of the writing is done sort of in the room and then we’ll all go and practice different things and different ideas at home and then bring them in and kind of throw it at the wall and see what sticks.”

You have already played festivals like Other Voices and Electric Picnic.

What have those experiences been like?

Dan: “Unreal.”

Megan: “Other Voices in particular was absolutely beautiful.

“It’s magic down there.”

Adam: “You almost forget about your own act.

“There’s so many class acts on, especially with Other Voices.

“You could just walk into any pub and you’re not really thinking about yourself playing, it’s just being around all those musicians.”

Cian: “You almost forget your own name.”

Adam: (laughing) “Yeah.”

You’ve got the Great Escape and more festivals coming up over the summer. How are you looking forward to the summer ahead?

Dan: “Buzzing.”

Adam: “Yeah, it’s definitely our busiest summer so far.”

Cian: “Yeah, it’s great.”

Megan: “Yeah, it’s exciting to get out of Ireland as well and kind of head over to the UK and get more gigs over there.

“So we’re very excited.”

Cian: “Yeah, particularly the Great Escape because that’s coming around pretty quickly.

“And I’ve heard Brighton’s pretty beautiful so very excited about that.

“Always wanted to do that.”

Anton: “It’s very vindicating too because you’re sort of getting to the next step then, where you think you should be.

“We have played a lot of gigs in Dublin, a lot of festivals, and now it’s just sort of like we’re taking it a step further now.”

Adam: “Absolutely.”

How did the band start?

Anton: “The band started three-ish years ago.

“It was sort of going in different iterations before then.

“And then last year, we changed the name so we’re now Bold Love, not Big Love anymore.

“It’s been a good three, four years so far.”

Cian: “It’s a bold new world.”

Are you still kind of even getting used to the new name yourselves?

Cian: “Yeah, I would kind of shout to the audience sometimes and I have to be very careful not to say Big Love.

“It would set us back a few years, I’d say, if I said that.”

What was it that brought you all together? Was it a case of being more friends first of all?

Megan: “Yeah, we all met in college.

“We all went to BIMM and studied different streams.

“I did vocals with Cian.

“Jack did songwriting or was he vocals?”

Cian: “He did songwriting twice.”

Megan: “And then the rest of the lads did their instruments.

“And then Anton, you were the year above us.

“Friends first.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years. It’s great.”

Somebody who has come out and really endorsed you is Dermot Kennedy. He’s been very complimentary. How does it feel to be getting those kind of plaudits, especially from him?

Cian: “It’s brilliant.

“It’s very kind.

“He has no need to say such lovely things about our music.

“And I suppose that’s what he was going for with when he did Misneach, that festival that he was doing. He’s trying to give opportunities to people.

“That really was amazing.

“Really shone a light on us and lots of different acts because he mentioned a few people.

“Why wouldn’t you, I suppose, when you’re in that position?

“But it’s amazing.

“Really grateful to him for shining a light on us like that.”

It must mean a lot for someone like that to say such things especially at this stage of your career..

Cian: “Yeah, totally.

“He’s one of a few Irish people doing so well and that’s amazing to see.

“When they recognise us as well who are pushing to get up there, it’s great. Really lovely thing to do.”

Adam: “And it was definitely the kick of energy we needed as well because when you’re working so long at something and things are kind of going at a steady pace but then you hear that somebody like Dermot Kennedy kind of has an interest in you out of the blue…

“I remember when we all found out about it.

“Do you remember that?”

Cian: “Yeah, very exciting.”

Adam: “I was in the gym and after I heard about it, it was the best workout I’ve ever had.

“It was madness: Power Over Me blaring into my headphones, tears running down my face lifting up the barbell. I would have taken the shirt off any man’s back.”

The Irish music scene is so exciting at the moment with bands such as Fontaines DC, Inhaler, also The Mary Wallopers and The Scratch, I could go on..

Does it feel exciting to be part of that?

Cian: “Yeah, I think it’s amazing.

“Ireland’s always been like that though.

“I suppose there’s a well trodden path and there’s respect towards Irish musicians already.

“But seeing Fontaines and Kneecap particularly last year at Glastonbury, they seemed like that’s what everyone was there to see really, from what I saw anyway, and it’s amazing.

“You feel very, very proud for sure.”

You organised the Gig for Gaza fundraiser at the Grand Social last June..

Cian: “Yeah, we’re all passionate about what’s going on.

“It’s horrible and unfathomable so I think we just wanted to do whatever we can in any way.”

You have headlined big venues in Dublin such as The Workman’s Club and The Grand Social but to learn your trade, did you ever busk?

Adam: “There’s too many of us.”

Cian: “Myself and Jack used to busk together.

“We used to busk together a bit.

“I don’t know if it was with him but I was doing it one day.

“I mitched school and I was busking right outside my mam’s office, which I didn’t know, in Temple Bar.

“It was a gallery actually.

“I didn’t even know she worked there and that’s how she caught me not going to school.

“I think I was singing Tracy Chapman or something.

“She didn’t stop me.

“She waited until I got home.

“But it was a bad move though.

“I should’ve known where she was working.”

Isn’t that very much like your father though, Hothouse Flowers kind of started out busking too..

Cian: “Yeah, that was my argument to her anyway.

“And there’s something magic about busking, I think, as well”

You came to London to record with Matt Glasbey, who has collaborated with the likes of Bloc Party, David Gilmour and Ed Sheeran, how was that?

Megan: “Working with him was a dream.

“Matt’s great.

“He’s still a really good friend.

“We did some shows over in London there at the end of last year and we got to meet him again which was brilliant.

“He’s a great supporter of what we’re doing now.

“Excited to go back and see everyone again.”

What did he do for you? Did he take your sound to another level?

Dan: “Matt’s class.

“He was definitely a level up for us in terms of production and finding our sound in the studio, he’s great.”

Anton: “Yeah, we almost didn’t even record Talking & Drifting.

“It was sort of his influence that was like, ‘No, I think this is a really good song. I think you definitely should record this one’.

“We had a bank of songs, of possibilities and it was the only thing he said, ‘I really think this should be part of it’.

“We have him to thank for that too.”

Adam: “There are few things that are better than working with a good producer as a musician.

“I think when you’re working with a good producer, you always come away knowing so much more about your sound and about music in general because you’re seeing them really go into every fine little detail.

“Matt was amazing for that.

“We write the parts but to get to that almost surgical level, to see somebody do it and then for them to kind of interpret your ideas and make it happen and seeing how they do it, you always walk away as a stronger musician, I feel.”

You played shows in London last year, how did you enjoy them?

Megan: “They were such good shows and it’s so nice to play for a different audience.

“And especially for me, I have a lot of family over in London.”

Megan you told us before how you were born in London and your family moved to Nottingham before returning to Donegal.

You have a lot of family in London but also Nottingham, Megan.

You get to play both places on this upcoming run of dates..

Megan: “Oh my god, I actually can’t wait.

“It just feels very full circle to be performing at home or one of my homes.

“Very excited.

“I was delighted when I saw it on the tour list.”

Cian were you always set to be a musician? Did you always know it coming from the family you’re from?

Cian: “It was anything but really for a long time.

“I wasn’t into music for years.

“I was just into football for a long time but I think I soaked up a little bit because I was always at gigs so I took something on board and then, after a while, just went back and started playing again.

“Now I’m into it but I was definitely allergic for a little while.”

What about the rest of you, was it always going to be music?

Megan: “Yeah, I always knew I would do music in some capacity.”

Dan: “Always.”

Anton: “Pretty much, yeah.

“My father plays drums as well so I took it up from him fairly early on and then when it came to the end of school, I found out that you could go to college for it.

“I was like, ‘Absolutely, seems like a like a dream really’, and everything’s just sort of fallen into place since then.”

Adam: “Jesus, no (it was not always).

“I didn’t start playing until I was 16.

“And before that, no interest at all.

“It was just whatever kids are into, breaking windows and that but my dad always loved music and it just it made sense when I picked up the guitar.

“I went through a breakup when I was 14 and I was crying to David Gray and then that’s when I knew music is where to go.

“I picked up the guitar around 16, and then instantly just couldn’t put it down.”

We spoke about the plaudits Dermot Kennedy has given you, you have also been endorsed by RTÉ, Hot Press and Whelans.

Do you get excited about these things or try not to get carried away by them as the buzz builds around the band?

Cian: “I think you have to celebrate all these things in the moment.

“There’s no point doing it if you’re looking too far ahead so we always celebrate every little thing.”

Megan: “We feel so grateful.”

Cian: “I think we’ll always do that and you try to stay like that, for sure.”

Bold Love support Cliffords on their tour playing Heartbreakers in Southampton on 12 April, Louisiana in Bristol on 13 April, Dublin Castle in London on 15 April, Bodega in Nottingham on 16 April and Deaf Institute in Manchester on 17 April.

Bold Love also play Great Escape Festival in Brighton on 15 May.

They also play Forbidden Fruit Festival in Dublin on 31 May and All Together Now Festival in Waterford on 2 August.

For more information, click here.