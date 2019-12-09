7,000 Irish homes without power following storm

12/09/2019

7,000 Irish homes were left without power following the high winds of Storm Atiyah.

At the peak of the storm, 27,0o0 customers were affected.

ESB are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution on all roads.

Fallen trees, poles and debris have been reported on a number of roads in counties Kerry, Sligo, Wicklow, Kilkenny and Longford.

A Status Orange wind warning was in place for nine counties overnight and came to an end at 6am.

The midlands was largely unaffected by last night’s high winds and rain.

In Roscommon, there were trees down  in the Keadue and Brislagh areas outside Boyle but all have since been removed by the local authority .

Around 1,000 people are still without power in the Bushfield area near Athlone where an ESB fault is expected to be repaired before lunchtime.

