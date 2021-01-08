48-story tower approved for former Birmingham Irish Centre site

01/08/2021

Birmingham planners have approved the proposed 48-storey build-to-rent scheme on the site of the city’s old Irish Centre.

Developer Court Collaboration plans to start work later this year on the 454 one and two-bed flats scheme in Deritend.

The developers say the high-rise have a gym, a cinema, a sky lounge and bar, co-working space and cycle parking.

Court Collaboration CEO Alex Neale said: “This development will provide contemporary city living in a prime location, complementing the surrounding area and numerous high-rise developments coming forward in Digbeth, including Connaught Square, Lunar Rise and our own, Stone Yard.

“With a high level of ongoing investment and regeneration in this area, as well as the wider city centre, we are thrilled to have received planning permission from Birmingham City Council and look forward to starting works on-site in due course.”