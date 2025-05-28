26- year- old Ryan Hack in new Mayor of Brent

Cllr Ryan Hack has been elected as the new Mayor of Brent, becoming the borough’s First Citizen at the Council’s Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday14 May.

At 26, Cllr Hack is the youngest Mayor in Brent’s history.

In 1970, Cllr Hack’s grandparents emigrated from Mallow in Co Cork eventually settling in Willesden.

Born and raised in the borough, Cllr Hack studied at local state schools Preston Park Primary School and Claremont High School before becoming the first person in his family to go to university, where he graduated with a Master’s Degree from University College London.

His first summertime work placement was stacking shelves in Irish-owned MP Moran Builders Merchants in Willesden.

In his maiden mayoral speech, Cllr Hack expressed his gratitude, “for the blessing of [his] Irish heritage,” and vowed to champion and celebrate, “Brent’s diversity and community.”

Mayor of Brent Cllr Hack told The Irish World: “Because of the extent of its Irish population, this area of northwest London—which is surrounded by Kilburn, Cricklewood, and Willesden—is referred to as the 33rd county of Ireland.

“Brent continues to have London’s largest Irish community.

“From Harte’s Irish Meat Market to Tony’s Bar, there are dozens of Irish-owned pubs, butchers and hardware stores that are still gracing Brent’s high roads.”

In his inaugural speech, Cllr Hack also described the moment as an honour for him and his family.

- Advertisement -

Addressing attendees at the ceremony, Cllr Hack said: “It has never been about me, at 26, being the youngest Mayor in Brent’s history; rather, it has been about the thousands of kids and their parents who have a story that is so unique to Brent, much like mine – our improbable journeys of tenacity in the face of adversity and struggle, and I hope to inspire and motivate the next generation.”

One of Cllr Hack’s notable achievements has been organising the first Multicultural St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in Brent this year, sharing Montserrat’s deep connection to both African and Irish traditions.

He plans to host a Mayoral St. Patrick’s Day celebration during his tenure as mayor to honour Irish culture and unite people from all walks of life.

Ever since being elected as a councillor, Cllr Hack has used his platform to coordinate and campaign to improve his residents’ access to healthy food – mostly in areas of deprivation – by opening or supporting community kitchens as well as surplus food markets.

For years, Cllr Hack has promoted, encouraged and supported the active participation of young people from disadvantaged and minority communities to get involved in local government as a former Executive Member of the Patchwork Foundation and co-chair of the Brent Youth Parliament.

As Mayor, Cllr Hack will be supporting the Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS), which strives to improve the health and well-being of the Irish community across North London and beyond, as his chosen charity.

Mike McGing, CEO of BIAS, said: “It’s great to have an Irish Mayor once again providing a voice for the often overlooked Irish community and we look forward to working with Cllr Hack over the next year.”