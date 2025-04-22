25- year- old nurse Maria O’Donnell is 2025 Edinburgh Mary from Dungloe

By David Hennessy

Maria O’Donnell, a 25- year-old nurse from Donegal, has been selected to represent her adopted city of Edinburgh at this year’s Mary from Dungloe festival.

Raised in the village of Annagry, Maria grew up attending the festival every year which makes it very meaningful for her to be a Mary.

Mariatold The Irish World: “It feels like a whirlwind of emotions, to be honest.

“I’m really honoured to have been selected to represent Edinburgh as the Mary for 2025.

“It’s a unique opportunity that comes with a lot of responsibility, but I embrace it wholeheartedly.

“I’m excited about the events and experiences that lie ahead, and I can’t help but feel a sense of happiness and pride in being chosen to showcase the wonderful culture and spirit of both Edinburgh and Donegal.

“Overall, I’m just filled with gratitude for this incredible experience and the support I’ve received from everyone.

“I was completely taken back when my name was called during the selection.

“It was a whirlwind of emotions for me.

“Knowing that all my family back home in Donegal were cheering me on made it even more special.

“I felt incredibly welcomed and supported by the local Irish community in Edinburgh at the event, which added to the whole experience.

“I am thankful for the support and encouragement from my sponsors for the festival at the Edinburgh Emerald Irish social group.

“It’s definitely still sinking in.

“Each day feels like a new reminder of what this role means, but I think it won’t truly kick in until I’m back home in Dungloe for the festival.

“Being surrounded by family and friends in my hometown, celebrating our culture and traditions, will make it feel all the more real.

“I can already imagine the joy of reconnecting with everyone and sharing this special moment with them. Until then, I’m enjoying every moment and trying to prepare myself for the excitement that awaits.

“I grew up attending the festival each year, and it was always a highlight for me -a time to celebrate all the wonderful traits of the local area, from culture to the arts, the people of the area and community spirit of those who give their time so willingly to run the festival and the many events during the festival.”

Asked what she is looking forward to, Maria says: “I’m really excited about the whole experience of the festival.

“There’s something special about the atmosphere, the people, and all the events that come together. I can’t wait to meet all the other Marys, share stories, and celebrate our culture.

“It’s all about creating lasting memories and enjoying every moment.”

Maria moved to Scotland to study nursing at the University of Stirling.

“I moved to Scotland for university, and I’ve fallen in love with it ever since.

“Scotland has become my second home, and I take pride in representing Edinburgh.

“My granny moved to Edinburgh to work when she was just 18 years old, and I love hearing her stories about her adventures here.

“She’s my best friend and the most incredible person in my life.

“Whenever I return to Ireland, my granny’s house is always the first place I visit.

“It means a lot to me to represent such a beautiful city at this year’s festival.”

Maria, who works as an acute care nurse in an acute assessment unit, says: “My job is both challenging and rewarding. I enjoy the fast-paced environment and the opportunity to help patients during critical moments in their lives.

“Making a positive impact on their well-being is incredibly fulfilling, and it drives my passion for nursing.

“Each day brings new experiences that keep me motivated and engaged in my work.”

Asked what it would mean to be selected as the overall Mary from Dungloe, Maria said: “Being selected as Mary from Dungloe would mean a lot to me.

“It would be an incredible honour to represent my hometown and the community of Edinburgh.

“It would also be a fantastic opportunity to inspire and support others while celebrating our heritage.”

The Mary from Dungloe festival runs 26 July- 4 August.

For more information, click here.