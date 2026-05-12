22- year- old midwife Maria Boner new Liverpool Mary

Maria Boner was selected as Liverpool Mary at the selection night which took place at Molly Malone’s recently.

This was the inaugural selection of a Mary in Liverpool and Maria will be Liverpool’s first representative at the Mary from Dungloe festival for many years.

Maria Boner, a 22- year- old midwife, is from Fintown in Donegal.

She has been in Liverpool for five years first coming to study. She now works in Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Her father is from Dungloe so she grew up around the festival.

Maria has played soccer and GAA and is a member of Wolfe Tones GAA club in Liverpool.

Liverpool Mary 2026 Maria Boner told The Irish World: “I just feel so proud to be representing Liverpool and representing the festival as well.

“It’s just nice to make people aware of something that we’re so proud of back at home.

“It was just nice for the committee of Dungloe to actually come over and pick the Mary for themselves.

“I just felt a real sense of community.

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“Although I was away from home, I still felt like I was at home and that’s what being over here in Liverpool is all about.

“Everybody over here is Irish and that’s why I’m so proud to represent Liverpool but I felt proud for my dad because my dad was a big part of it.”

Reigning Mary From Dungloe Ellie Ward was there on the night.

“Ellie is the most lovely girl I’ve ever met in my life.

“She was just so down to earth.

“She spoke to me before I got interviewed, she really calmed my nerves before going in.

“She was just an amazing sense of support on the night.

“Even before I became the Mary, I was looking up to her and being like, ‘Oh God. I would love to be a Mary myself’.

“And that’s what it is as well.

“Even growing up, you always looked up to the Marys.

“They were always these people that you idolised over and it’s just feels so surreal to be a Mary now.

“I kind of grew up around the festival so it’s a real definitely sense of pride for me at the moment.”

The festival always meant a lot to Maria.

“It was a ritual, we went to the festival every single year.

“We would wait until the last weekend in July, we’d always be there.

“I used to be in a marching band so I was in the festival for that.

“I was Irish dancing during the festival.

“We were always down every single day.

“I would have entered the Little Miss Mary competition as well before.

“But every single year, we’d be down at the festival.

“It was just so nice to see people as well come from afar to be there and celebrate the sense of the community and the tradition around the festival.

“It’s just so good to see.

“Even when I moved to Liverpool, I would always make it a thing to go back home as well to celebrate the festival.

“Every year we would watch it on TV.

“I remember one of my fondest memories was watching it and then watching the Marys then when they were crowned come down the street in Dungloe.

“I just can’t believe I’m going to be part of it now.”

Maria has played GAA for Glenties. She also played soccer with Lagan Harps and also for Donegal’s Women’s League and represented Ulster.

She has joined Wolfe Tones GAA club in Liverpool.

Asked what she is looking forward to Maria says: “Just the whole experience and also as well just seeing Donegal for that whole week.

“It will just be so nice to see all of Donegal for the best experience ever for the whole week.”

The Mary from Dungloe festival runs 25 July to 3 August 2026.