21- year- old Eva O’Sullivan crowned as London Mary

21-year-old Eva O’Sullivan from Bushey has been selected as the 2026 London Mary from Dungloe.

Eva, who has strong family ties to Donegal through her grandparents from Gortahork, was crowned at the recent selection night at the Hilton Canopy Hotel in Aldgate, London.

London Mary Eva O’ Sullivan told The Irish World: “I am incredibly proud to be representing London at this year’s Mary from Dungloe Festival.”

Eva is currently training to become a teacher.

“I am from Bushey and am currently training to become a primary school teacher — a path I feel very passionate about. I have always loved working with children and being part of a community, so it is a profession that means a lot to me.”

Eva has a deep love of Irish music and is an accomplished musician, playing the silver flute, wooden flute, concertina and tin whistle.

Eva is also an All Britain Competition winner on the concertina, reflecting her dedication and talent in traditional music.

“Music has always been a big part of my life, particularly Irish traditional music. I play the flute, concertina, and tin whistle, and I also teach Irish music to children. It is such a special way to stay connected to our heritage — keeping traditions alive while bringing people together.”

Looking ahead Eva said: “I am really looking forward to the festival. My family and I have spent every summer in Gortahork, in Donegal, where my grandparents are from, so it is very special to me.

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“I cannot wait to spend such an exciting summer there this year.

“I am especially excited to meet all the other Marys – I cannot wait to make new friends and create unforgettable memories.

“I feel so lucky to represent London at the Mary from Dungloe festival and to be part of such a special celebration of Irish culture.”

Eva will be sponsored by Luton-based company Crannull, whose co-founder, James Maguire, has strong ties to Donegal as his mother was from The Diamond in Dungloe.

The Mary from Dungloe International festival will take place 25 July- 3 August. For more information, click here.