Mayor of Brent hosts Irish community celebration

The Mayor of Brent Councillor Ryan Hack hosted a special Irish celebration recently with the Civic Service he hosted.

With his term winding up and we enter the St Patrick’s period, he hosted his Irish celebration in Brent Civic Centre on Friday.

MP Dawn Butler was a special guest as members of the Irish community were welcomed for a night of celebration.

London-based Irish Dancing instructor and former world champion Joe McGeown, led a troupe from McCrosbie McGeown Academy of Irish Dance.

Conor MacMahon, a multi-instrumentalist specialising in the Uilleann Pipes and Irish flute, and his band also played.

The night ended with singing by Kieran White.

Ryan Hack became Brent’s youngest ever Mayor at just 26 when he assumed office last year.

In his Mayoral term Irish community has been foremost in his mind with BIAS being his nominated charity.

The evening also saw a cheque presentation from the O’Kane family, who have donated £20,000 to the Mayor’s Appeal.

Fr Tom Devereux OMI Parish Priest at Sacred Heart, Quex Road, spoke about the enormous contribution that Irish Catholics have contributed to London, as well as, to forming County Kilburn.

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Mayor Councillor Ryan Hack told The Irish World: “I’m bringing all the Irish into the Town Hall in Brent to celebrate what we stand for.

“We’re Brent, the 33rd county of Ireland and we’re celebrating history, that long journey, that story here in Brent.

“Brent Council is twinned with South Dublin County Council and we’re really proud of that.

“We’re going to be raising the flag today and making sure that the entire city knows that we’re standing up for the Irish community.

“The outgoing president Michael D Higgins wrote a telegram to the Irish community in Brent about thanking that historic relationship between Ireland and the London Borough of Brent.

“Whether it’s County Kilburn, whether it’s Cricklewood, whether it’s Wembley, whether it’s Kingsbury, Harlesden, the Irish have come and settled in these areas and they’ve really blessed and graced this wonderful borough.

“This year I’m raising vital funds for BIAS which is the Brent Irish advisory service and known as one of the oldest Irish charities in the United Kingdom.”

On the Irish contribution in London Mayor Ryan Hack said: “Whether it’s the county associations, whether it’s Ashford Place, whether it’s the St Patrick’s parades that happened on the streets of Willesden, we’ve got such a beautiful history here in this borough and my whole entire term of office is about preserving that and putting that Irish culture on display.

“My grandparents came from Donegal and Cork and I understand all too well about the creativity, the solidarity, the care that is so distinctive to the Irish culture.

“I want to ensure that the Irish legacy but also the Irish life, that celebration continues in the months and years ahead.

“I will definitely be raising the flag year in, year out to ensure that the Irish voice, that our flag, that our people, that our communities stand strong on the streets of London.

“And thank you to the Irish World for everything that you do to ensure that the diaspora here in this amazing city is kept alive bringing people together, telling our stories, and ensuring that the Irish flag proudly flies in the wind.”

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East and Brent Central, told The Irish World: “Ryan is our youngest mayor.

“He is phenomenal.

“He’s Irish.

“He’s a fantastic orator and then to see this room full of people and the joy on everyone’s faces, we’re looking forward to St Patrick’s Day on the 17th and it’s just amazing to be here.

“As the Member of Parliament, I’m extremely proud of him.”

Dawn continued: “The Irish community in Brent is as big and as old as the West Indian community and the thing about the Irish and the West Indian communities is- not just that we sound the same as it went viral the other day but actually, you’ll find that there are friendships that have been made for life with the Irish and the West Indian communities.

“They’re very closely linked.

“All that the Irish community has done in Brent, whether it is what they’ve contributed to the building trade, what they’ve contributed to food or what they’ve actually contributed to just having a very good craic and a very good laugh, it’s all very much welcome.

“They make Brent the rich and vibrant constituency that it is.”

On the Irish organisations and charities that were there on the night Dawn said: “When I first came to Brent, Ashford place was one of the first charities I visited.

“What they did for homeless people, giving them clothes, giving them pride, helping them find a job was really quite inspiring and moving.

“There are some super charities in Brent.

“And The Irish World.

“Every time you drive past on the North Circular you see that building standing strong.

“It’s gone through its trials and tribulations and it’s still there standing strong.

“I love to see it so long may it last.”

Dawn concluded: “Do not believe those people, especially the politicians, that try and divide us and pretend there’s no such thing as community or try and pit us against each other to fight each other.

“If you ever want to know what community feels like, the spirit of community, come to Brent.

“Come to one of our events, come to an Irish event, come to a West Indian event, come to a joint event because you’ll see us all here together blending into one amazing community.

“Don’t believe those who say that there’s no such thing as community because there is.”

BIAS CEO Mike McGing said: “It’s absolutely amazing to be here.

“It’s the first time the Irish community have been here in 16 years so it’s a real honour, a real tribute to be here.

“We’re really thankful for Councillor Ryan Hack to be the nominated charity.

“It’s amazing to be able to bring Irish community together actually, that’s what’s probably most important really.

“He (Mayor Ryan Hack)’s been amazing at ground level for raising the profile of both the charity and Irish community.

“The words are ‘the Forgotten Irish’ and it’s often true really.

“We often feel like we’re the ones who have been left out really so it’s important that we’re on the stage again.”

Looking ahead Mike said: “What we would hope from this is that Irish community can come together, Irish businesses and stuff like that.

“There’s still huge needs out there.

“The Irish community is an aging Irish community.

“We provide pensions, clubs, we provide welfare benefits and we provide volunteer opportunities but it all needs financial support for us.

“Many Irish companies been very successful and it’s about demonstrating that there’s still a continued need for the Irish community to be supported.

“Our clubs have over 7,000 attendances each year.

“We have an average about 170 people each week.

“Average age is probably about 80.

“We generate over £2 million in extra benefits for the Irish community so for every one pound that we receive, we generate over £12 in return so it’s amazing return for both the Irish government and for anybody who funds or supports us or grant making trusts.”

Mike added: “It’s not just about us getting income. It’s about spreading the message that there are Irish services out there to support the people who are in need.”

Larry O’Leary, Head of London’s St Patrick’s Organising Committee, said: “It’s lovely to be here.

“Fair play to Ryan for in his short time as mayor, all he’s done and all his involvement with the Irish community, with BIAS and every other function, he’s attended everything at all possible so he’s really in tune with the Irish community.

“Particularly pleasing for me his ancestry is Cork and he attends all the Cork Association dos and he’ll be walking with the Cork Association in the St Patrick’s Day parade which is coming up on Sunday week.

“I just say congratulations to him.

“He’s got an awful lot of things done.

“He’s laid down a lot of markers and he’s just shown that he is an integral part of the Irish community so I can say nothing but compliment him on his efforts.”

Leader of Brent Council, Muhammed Butt said: “It was great that the Mayor Hack brought the Irish diaspora together and I know how the Irish community has made a profound contribution to building this great city, from the pubs, businesses, charities and contractors.”