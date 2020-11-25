2020 London GAA season to be completed in New Year

11/25/2020

The 2020 GAA season in London will be completed next year after a proposal to finish all outstanding competitions in December was withdrawn.

A number of clubs had expressed a desire to finish the season in December, provided the UK Government restrictions were lifted on 2 December and the Gaelic Games Council of Britain gave the green light for a return to play.

On 2 November, London’s management committee voted in favour of postponing the championships until 2021.

A proposal to rescind the minutes of that meeting and to complete the season in December was withdrawn, meaning the original decision of management to postpone until next year stands.

Clubs were notified of the decision by email on Sunday evening.

London’s clubs had been asked to confirm their position on the matter to the county board by last Thursday. It’s believed only five clubs were in favour of resuming in December.

The senior football championship semi-finals featuring Tir Chonaill Gaels, Fulham Irish, St Kiernan’s and Neasden Gaels remain outstanding.

Also to be played are the senior and intermediate hurling finals between St Gabriel’s and Brothers Pearse, and Sean Treacy’s and Fulham Irish, and the reserve football final between North London Shamrocks and Fulham Irish.

Elsewhere, Gloucestershire GAA has yet to confirm whether it will complete its 2020 championship in December, or roll it over into next year. However, Gloucestershire say they will play the remaining semi-final and final next month, if it’s safe to do so.

Lancashire’s football championship was placed on hold when the region went into Tier 3 in October.

The intermediate football final (Nottingham’s St Barnabas vs St Mary’s from Wolves) has still be played in Warwickshire.

Hertfordshire and Yorkshire have both completed their championships.

The senior All-Britain camogie final between Manchester side Fullen Gaels and Tara of London has been postponed until 2021, after it was confirmed that the British senior and intermediate champions will not be invited to compete in the 2020/21 All Ireland Club Championships.

The decision was made by Ard Chomhairle in light of travel restrictions, Public Health guidance and Health and Safety concerns.

The Fullen versus Tara game was originally postponed due to Tier 3 restrictions in Lancashire.

Britain Camogie has yet to confirm a new date for the senior final, but late April or early May 2021 is being muted.

