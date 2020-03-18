Eurovision cancelled due to Covid-19

The Eurovision Song Contest has become the latest big event to be cancelled due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The EBU have announced they have made the decision not to go ahead with the contest that was due to be held in Rotterdam in May.

The EBU said: “Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead.

“However the uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the EBU has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned.

“We would ask people to bear with us while we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await any further news in the coming days and weeks.

“We would like to pay tribute to all the host broadcaster team in the Netherlands and our 41 Members who have worked so hard on planning this year’s event.

“We are all as heartbroken as they are that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be able to be staged in May and know that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time.”

Lesley Roy was to be Ireland’s entry with the song Story of My Life while James Newman was to be the UK’s entry.