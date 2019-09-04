What’s On Guide for September, with Willie Moone

09/04/2019

Arts & Culture

– Heartbeat Of Home, the ‘music and dance spectacular from the producers of Riverdance’ runs at the Piccadilly Theatre, 16 Denman Street, W1D 7DY from Wednesday September 4th to Sunday October 13th.

– David O’Doherty and Andrew Maxwell are on the bill for the Greenwich Comedy Festival, taking place at the National Maritime Museum, Park Row, SE10 9NF from Wednesday September 4th to Sunday September 8th.

– Nathan Carter plays the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Thursday September 5th and Friday September 6th, and the Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, Oct 1st.

– London Folk Festival at Cecil Sharp House, 2 Regent’s Park Road, NW1 7AY on Saturday September 7th. ‘A day of music, dance, workshops and singarounds’.

– ICC Hammersmith plays host to a weekly trad session every Friday from 5 – 8pm. ‘The beginners’ session runs from 5 – 6pm and then there is a full session from 6pm. Everyone is welcome!’

– Brigid Mae Power plays the Lexington, 96-98 Pentonville Road, N1 9JB on Friday September 13th.

– Dervish bring their ‘Great Irish Songbook’ to the London Palladium, Argyll Street, W1F 7TF on Thursday September 19th. ‘Joined by special guests David Gray, Kate Rusby, Imelda May and Brendan Gleeson.’

– Blindboy Boatclub of the Rubberbandits hosts episodes of his podcast show at Camden IC on Thursday September 19th and Friday September 20th.

– Strange Fish Theatre Company host a Late Summer Hooley at Camden IC on Saturday September 21st. ‘Kick back, enjoy the craic and support Irish arts in London.’

– The Friel Sisters play ICC Hammersmith on Saturday September 21st.

– ‘Angela’s Ashes – The Musical’ plays at the newly revamped Fairfield Halls, Park Lane, Croydon CR9 1DG from Tuesday September 24th to Saturday October 5th.

– Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Thomas Bartlett, the fiddler and pianist from The Gloaming, play the Purcell Room at the Sooutbank Centre on Friday September 27th.

– Ciara Kelleher has organised ‘Nasty, A Night of Female Comedy’, at the Seven Dials Comedy Club, Covent Garden Community Centre, 42 Earlham Street, WC2H 9LA on Friday September 27th.

– Hozier plays the London Palladium, Argyll Street, W1F 7TF on Monday September 30th, Tuesday October 1st and Thursday October 3rd to Saturday October 5th. ‘With special guest David Keenan’.

– Saint Sister play OMEARA, 6 O’Meara Street, SE1 1TE on Wednesday October 2nd.

– The Riptide Movement play the Islington, 1 Tolpuddle Street, N1 0XT on Friday October 4th.

– ‘Tom Crean – Antarctic Explorer’ brings to life the intrepid Antarctic explorer and one of Ireland’s unsung heroes, in a solo performance by Aidan Dooley at ICC Hammersmith on Friday October 4th.

– Jason Byrne plays the Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE on Friday October 4th.

– James Carty, Eimear McGeown and Sinead Egan play ICC Hammersmith on Saturday October 5th.

Meetings & Networks

– Oriole Cullen, Curator of the exhibition ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’ at the V&A, will be the guest speaker at the Women’s Irish Network breakfast on Monday September 9th at Corrigans of Mayfair, 28 Upper Grosvenor Street, W1K 7EH.

– Business Post Media Group are hosts for the inaugural UK and Ireland Construction Forum on Wednesday September 18th at the Leonardo Royal London St Paul’s, 10 Godliman Street, EC4V 5AJ. Contact Sarah Murphy, Managing Director on smurphy@sbpost.ie for further details.

– British Irish Trading Alliance celebrates its 50th Construction Network Lunch at The Royal Horseguards, 2 Whitehall Court, SW1A 2EJ on Friday September 20th. ‘Great networking opportunities in an exceptional venue.’

– Irish International Business Network Patron Breakfast – ‘Investment opportunities in a post-Brexit environment’ on Tuesday September 24th from 8 – 10am at the offices of UBS, 5 Broadgate Circle, EC2M 2QS.

Sports

– London Irish Amateur RFC hold a Mini’s & Youth Open Day at Hazelwood, Hazelwood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames TW16 on Sunday September 8th. ‘Boys and girls from ages 5 to 18. Come and try out, plus rides, sweets and BBQ after.’

– The Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club hold their 35th Anniversary Dinner in the Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, NW4 4EA on Saturday September 14th. ‘We hope to have some special guests in attendance.’

– London GAA Golf day at Aldenham Golf & Country Club, Church Lane, Aldenham, Radlett, Watford WD25 8NN on Thursday September 19th.

– Sean Treacy’s Hurling Club hold their Annual Golf Day at Richmond Park Golf Club, Norstead Place, SW15 3SA on Saturday October 5th.

Education

– Irish Music lessons at South London Irish Centre, 138-140 Hartfield Road, SW19 3TG starting in September.

– Gaelic Voices, London’s new Irish language choir, starts a new term on Thursday September 5th and is looking for new members. ‘No auditions and no need to speak Irish.’

– Camden IC hosts its first CoderDojo event on Saturday September 7th. ‘This is a free coding event open to young people aged 7 to 17. All attendees must be accompanied by a parent or carer.’

– Professor Eoin O’Sullivan (Trinity College Dublin) is participating in a panel discussion on ‘How historians can assist in historic child abuse inquiries’ at the Anatomy Museum, King’s College London, Strand, WC2R 2LS on Monday September 9th.

– Brian Friel’s Translations is covered as part of ‘Modern Irish and British drama’, a ten-week course at the City Literary Institute, 1-10 Keeley Street, WC2B 4BA on Mondays starting on September 16th.

– Beginners course in Gaeilge, run over twelve sessions at the City Literary Institute, 1-10 Keeley Street, WC2B 4BA on Mondays starting on September 16th.

– ‘House of Names’, Colm Tóibín’s reworking of the Oresteia, is covered as part of ‘Myths and classics retold’, a ten-week course at the City Literary Institute, 1-10 Keeley Street, WC2B 4BA on Wednesdays starting on September 18th.

– Prof. Lance Pettitt delivers his lecture, ‘Irish Modernism – A Brief History’, at ICC Hammersmith on Wednesday September 25th.

Community & Charities

– The London chapter of Conradh na Gaeilge is holding a ‘Big Irish Pub Quiz (Tráth na gCeist)’ at The Star by Hackney Downs, 35 Queensdown Road, E5 8NN on Wednesday September 11th.

– The Irish Chaplaincy are holding a Pilgrimage Day in the Hampstead Heath area on Friday September 13th

– London Irish Network, ‘a multi-activities social club, open to all Irish people, those of Irish descent and those with Irish interests’, hold a Club Night on the second Saturday of the month (which means this month it’ll be on the 14th), at the Skinners Arms, 114 Judd Street, WC1H 9NT.

– London Irish LGBT have organised ‘a special night of short films with a Q&A and social’ at Tavis House, 1-6 Tavistock Square, WC1H 9NA on Monday September 16th. Four Quartets and toni_with_an_i will be screened.

– The next meeting for the London branch of VICA (Votes for Irish Citizens Abroad) will be held at the offices of Innisfree Housing Association, 190 Iverson Road, NW6 2HL on Monday September 16th. ‘By then we hope to have a better idea of a referendum date and renewed momentum for our campaign.’

– The Mayor’s office at City Hall are looking for Irish people who have taken out settled status or British citizenship to participate in an event (similar to a citizenship ceremony) at City Hall, The Queen’s Walk, SE1 2AA on Saturday September 21st.

– Safe Home Ireland hold an Information Clinic on returning to Ireland at Camden IC on Friday September 27th. ‘Safe Home Ireland is providing a free, confidential Information Clinic and/or appointments to anyone who may be considering returning or moving to Ireland. We offer an information, advocacy and outreach service to anyone considering making the move regardless of age, circumstance or circumstances.’