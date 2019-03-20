Mulvey relishing being back in the London fold

03/20/2019

By Damian Dolan

Lorcan Mulvey is relishing the chance to pull on a London jersey once again after answering the call from Exiles boss Ciaran Deely.

Nearly three years after his last appearance for the Exiles – against Mayo in the 2016 Connacht Championship – Mulvey was a surprise introduction off the bench against Waterford last Saturday at McGovern Park.

While the 34-year-old Fulham Irish man couldn’t prevent the Exiles from slipping to a 2-9 to 0-7 defeat, the presence of the 2013 All Star nominee can only benefit London’s young panel with Galway looming ever larger on the horizon in the Connacht Championship.

“It was always in the back of my mind to give it another rattle – I just didn’t think it would be this far down the road. I’m here now and I’ll give it full beans,” Mulvey told the Irish World.

“I took a little bit of time to think about it, but you have to take these opportunities because they’ll be gone when you’re a little bit older.

“I just want to play football, see how far the legs can go and enjoy it as much as I can.”

The former Cavan star played a leading role in London’s historic march to a Connacht final in 2013 – scoring the Exiles’ all-important goal in their win over Sligo – and was short-listed for an All Star.

His presence will offer London a “different option” in attack, a ‘Plan B’. First things first, he realises he has ground to make up fitness-wise.

Back in the London set up for the last three weeks, Mulvey got a very valuable 20-25 minutes under his belt against Waterford, but knows he’s got a lot of work to do between now and May 5.

“I’ve got to get mobile. It’s one thing been big, but you have to be able to move. If I can do the work then at least I can be another option for Ciaran and the boys,” he said.

“Every minute counts at this stage for me. I’ve six weeks of hard work ahead of me and we’ll see if I can offer anything for Galway.

“I know that wasn’t a great London performance (versus Waterford) but we need to get the head down and work hard – time is running out.

“Galway is a massive challenge; we need to be at 150 per cent and hope that they’re at 60-70 per cent. We know the task that’s ahead of us and we have to be ready. If we’re not, we’ll get beat.”

