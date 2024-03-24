Kyna Boyle to represent London at Mary from Dungloe

Kyna Boyle has been confirmed as the ‘London Mary’ representative for this year’s Mary from Dungloe Festival.

The 21-year-old, who has strong west Donegal connections, was crowned at a ceremony at the Canopy by Hilton London City hotel.

Kyna is the granddaughter of Denis Boyle who is on the board at Tir Chonail Gaels.

Kyna, a university student of acting and film, was chosen from the other four finalists and her first official engagement as London Mary was to attend the St Patrick’s parade in London.

Kyna Boyle told The Irish World: “I’ve always dreamed of being the London Mary.

“It’s a dream come true.

“I think it’s definitely still sinking in, and then first duty of the parade and meeting the Irish Ambassador, it was just really surreal.

“It was a very special day.

“It’s a lot to take in.

“My family are from Dungloe, we’re there every year so we always go to the festival.

“I can’t even remember a year where I haven’t been present at the festival.

“When I was younger, it was always like you look up at the stage and these beautiful women are up there and you want to be that and as I grow older, I realise how much the festival meant to me. It has been a big part of my life.

“It is just an amazing festival.

“It’s a massive honour to be representing the town I love in.

“The family are all so proud of me. They’ll all be present in the summer, we’ve already booked flights so they’ll all be there to support.”

From Chalfont St Peter, Kyna is in her final year of studying drama and film.

“It will be a great summer to graduate and then go on to celebrate the festival and take part.

“The dream when I first started studying was to be an actress and learn more about the art but I think I have really found a love for producing, hopefully to produce films.

“I did recently produce a short film that was screened at Pinewood Studios.

“I would say the dream is to be an actress but I think as well I’d like to go down the route of producing try out all the career paths in the industry.

“I also teach singing lessons to young kids and I work in a food shop as a team leader so I like to keep myself busy.

“I teach singing lessons to young kids.

“It kind of started an hour a week and now I teach two schools during the week and then a weekend school where I teach 120 students from the ages of 6 to 16 musical theatre and singing lessons.

“I like singing and I don’t really find that in my day to day life that I do sing much so it’s nice as well to sing with people. I like kids as well, I get to practice my hobby while also teaching students how to train their vocals and be better.”

Kyna intends to show off her singing in Dungloe.

“My plan is to get up and sing a song. I’m not sure what song just yet because there are so many Irish tunes that I would love to sing in front of everyone but I will definitely prepare a song. Hopefully everyone can join in as well.

“I’m really excited, mostly to meet the girls.

“I’ve heard so many amazing stories about how they just made life long friendships and stuff so I’m really excited to experience those things but also while making friends and experiencing it with people who are also really excited to experience it.”

Over the coming months, she will also be promoting the festival and Donegal at various events around the British capital.

Looking ahead of her year as London Mary, Kyna says: “I’m really excited for the vintage day at Tir Chonaill Gaels, I always go every year because my grandad is vice chairman for them.

“It will be really nice to be a bit of a name there and get to go in the Kelly tent and all that.

“I’m really excited for that year ahead.”

Then, she will go on to represent London at the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival in Ireland on 27 July–5 August.