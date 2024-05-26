Glenna Mannion from Roscommon crowned Rose of London for 2024

27- year-old Glenna Mannion fron Tulsk, Co. Roscommon has been selected as the 2024 Rose of London.

Glenna is a deputy manager in a residential home for autistic children from the ages of eight to 18 and has been in London for eight years.

Glenna was selected from the 15 finalists at Saturday night’s final at the Clayton Hotel in Chiswick.

She succeeds Amy Gillen as the London Rose and will go on to represent London at this year’s International Rose of Tralee festival.

Glenna told The Irish World on the night straight after the announcement: “I’m in absolute shock, I actually can’t believe this has happened. This is an absolute dream come true. I’m so happy and so thankful to everyone in this experience from the girls to the judges, to the committee: I’m so thankful for putting their faith in me and I’m absolutely delighted.”

Full report and video of the event to follow.