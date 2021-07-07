Willie Clancy Summer School underway – in cyberspace

The Willie Clancy Summer School has had to go online for the second year in a row.

The renowned school is an annual celebration of Irish music, dance and song and normally fills the streets of Wollie Clancy’s home town, Miltown Malbay, with ,music, singing, dancing and laughter.

The great Clare uileann piper, flute and whistle player won the Oireachtas competition in 1947 but was unable to earn a living from music in Ireland.

He emigrated to London where he worked as a carpenter.

He returned to Miltown Malbay in 1957 where he went on to record some influential recordings including The Old Bush/ The Ravelled Hank of Yam.

He died in 1973, aged just 55, the same year the summer school was started in his honour.

This year’s is the 49th edition.

When the school was established it only catered for only four instruments: uilleann pipes, whistle, flute and fiddle.

In 1978 concertina workshops and the instrument range gradually evolved to incorporate button accordion, melodeon, banjo, harmonica and harp.

In response to the growing popularity of set dancing in the early 1980s dance workshops were added.

Courses and workshops in traditional singing – in English and Irish – were added in 1984.

In 1986 the Scope of Irish Music, a course exploring the history of Irish traditional music, song and dance was introduced and is now accredited through the University of Limerick (UL) with credits toward degree courses. See: scoilwclancy73@gmail.com.

Virtual tuition continues until Friday 9 July, from 11.00am to 12.30pm, for beginners (uilleann pipes), novice, intermediate and advanced levels.

There will be an uilleann piper recital tonight Wednesday evening, and Turas—a virtual musical journey through the 32 counties and the Irish diaspora –will be premiered tomorrow Thursday (8 July).

The traditional singing recital takes place this Friday evening (9 July).

On Saturday (10 July) at 3.00 pm, the school will mark Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries with a presentation of the songs, poems and music of the Irish War of Independence.

On Saturday evening there will be a grand finale concert.

People interested in tuition and/or viewing any of the events on offer must register through Eventbrite. The contact email is: scoilsamhraidhform@gmail.com.

For full programme details and more information, go to scoilsamhraidhwillieclancy.com.