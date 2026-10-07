United in song

Raymond Walsh of The Shamrocks told David Hennessy about the band’s forthcoming tour, the joy of the recent Belfast Fleadh and the disdain the band get for ‘not being really Irish’ as they are from the north.

The Shamrocks have played some of the world’s biggest stages.

They have taken the classic Irish songbook to venues like the Sydney Opera House, London’s Adelphi Theatre and the iconic Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The band have won two Emmy Awards, their videos have earned more than 350 million views online and they have amassed more than 500,000 followers online.

Originally from Belfast, the Shamrocks are a cross- community band and were there to lead the celebrations when Belfast hosted the Fleadh recently.

The band was formed to bring Irish music around the globe.

When Raymond Walsh was working onstage in London, he would be asked about how safe his home city was. It was this that inspired him to create a band that not only showcased Belfast talent but how inclusive it could be.

Raymond took time to chat to the Irish World ahead of their upcoming tour.

Are you looking forward to your UK tour?

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“Yeah, it’s felt like a long time coming.

“We’ve been lucky this year: We were in America for 15 weeks, we were in Australia for 15 weeks but it’s nicer to get closer to home and go play some of the most amazing venues and connect with all the Irish people right across the UK.”

You must be flying high after your exploits during the Fleadh in your home city. Are you still buzzing from it?

“Yeah, I think that’s probably the best thing that we’ve ever done.

“We’ve been going around the world trying to promote the fact that we’re a cross-community band, Catholic and Protestant lads representing the future of what Belfast should be.

“I think the Fleadh really, really encompassed that, brought people together from all backgrounds and there was no trouble.

“Everyone got to celebrate it and just to be even a small part of it and to give back to the city was really, really special.”

It would have been hard to envision a Fleadh in Belfast at one time but it just shows the progress that has been made, doesn’t it?

“Absolutely.

“For some of our lads, who would come from a Protestant background, their family have always sort of said their favourite kind of music was Irish traditional music and for a long time, they never felt like there was a space that was fully inclusive of everyone.

“I think the Fleadh really did encompass that and everyone was coming together and celebrating.

“And I think that’s the thing.

“Even though I came from a Catholic background, I went to a mixed school and I was always brought up that it doesn’t matter if people have different backgrounds, that you take them as they are.

“I think that’s what the success of that Fleadh was built on, the fact that it was Belfast finally being seen in a positive light and not in the negative light that it’s often portrayed in the media.

“I think that is the power of music and I think that it is the one thing that really can bring people together.

“Belfast 30 years ago obviously was a very different place but we’re guys that grew up after the Good Friday Agreement and when I had the idea for the band, I thought, ‘You know what? There will be no bigotry. There’ll be no taking sides and it will just be a space for people to have a nice, safe and fun night out’.

“We always say our show, whether it’s at the Sydney Opera House or it’s at a surprise pop up at the Fleadh, should feel like you’ve been taken to a pub in Belfast and you should be able to leave all your worries at the door and know that you’re in a space where everyone is welcome and it’s just a bit of craic.

“It’s one big, massive party.

“There’s a reason Irish music has been around for hundreds of years and it’s because they connect with people.

“They tell the same stories that happen today of love, loss, moving away from family, all those kind of things and we have all of the drinking songs, we have all of the ballads.

“We just say, ‘Sit back, relax. If you want to get out of your seat, have a dance: You’re more than free to do so. If you want to sing along, please do. This isn’t a night about us boys on stage. This is a night about every single person in the room’.

“And I think that’s why it connects with people so much.”

Take us back to the very beginning of The Shamrocks, I understand you were working in London when the idea came to you..

“Yeah, I was performing in Les Miserables in the West End and when I would leave stage door, people would always say to me, ‘Oh my goodness, you’re from Belfast. Is that safe?’

“And I was like, ‘I feel safer in Belfast than I do in London’.

“As I said, the media only ever really seemed to see Belfast in a negative light and I just thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be lovely to create something that not only showcases the incredible talent that Belfast has but also showcases how far that it’s come?’

“That’s why the idea was born and then it took on a life of its own.

“We do everything ourselves.

“We don’t have a label.

“Everything that happens, I just organise.

“Even our TV show that was on BBC and PBS, we shot that ourselves with our own cameras, we edited it ourselves in our bedrooms.

“It took us two years to finally make that TV show but it went on to win two Emmy awards which was a crazy, crazy thing to happen but I think because it’s an idea that genuinely came from me and came from a want of creating a message, it’s meant that we’ve been able to hold on to that message, not let it be diluted with other people interfering.

“We can always stay true to ourselves and I think certainly that’s what Irish people around the world, when we’ve been touring, have been saying to us.

“I think it’s been a crazy journey.

“Eight years we’ve been doing this now but certainly in the last 12 months really is when things have gone a wee bit crazy and taken on a life of its own so we’re just riding the wave and hoping we don’t fall off.”

I’m sure when you started you couldn’t have foreseen taking to places like the Sydney Opera House and having Emmy success..

“I don’t think any of us anticipated it having the effect and the mass appeal that it has ended up having.

“I started it off just thinking it would be a nice way to give lads from home the opportunity to travel the world.

“We just jumped on the cruise ships and then it was only when COVID happened, a lot of those cruise ships got cancelled and I thought, ‘I’ll stick some videos online of us performing’.

“And once we did that, then emails just came flying in: Enquiries, bookings and we were all sort of looking at each other going, ‘Where has this come from?’

“That’s when the door opened to these major tours and, as you say, the Sydney Opera House.

“Even last year we had the pleasure of doing a week-long residency at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC which was a mad, mad thing to do as well.

“So no, it’s been one mad journey and we don’t really know what’s ever going to come next but I guess that’s what keeps it exciting.”

Do you have a highlight of all you have got to do so far?

“Touring America was a really, really amazing thing but getting that top 10 Christmas single was a crazy one and we’ve been back in the studio since so we’ve got some more new music coming.

“I think that’s the avenue we’re looking to go down now.

“We want to create our own legacy within the Irish songbook.”

You recently took to social media to voice a bit of frustration with comments that you get occasionally from Irish audience members who imply you are not really Irish due to being from the north..

“Yeah, it’s only pockets.

“You are talking one or two per cent but there hasn’t been a gig that we’ve done outside of Belfast where at least one person hasn’t said to us like, ‘Oh, it’s a shame you’re not a real Irish band’ or ‘You boys are fake Irish’.

“Sometimes people even ask where we’re from and they always come back with, ‘Oh, are yous all from the north?’

“There’s almost a disdain to it.

“As I say, it’s a small pocket but it’s something that we’ve had in America, we’ve had in Australia, we’ve even had it on the cruise ships when we used to do them, just the odd person would make a comment about it.

“We’ve been talking about it for years and never really said anything.

“A lot of my Irish friends, when I tell them that, are shocked as well and really disappointed by it.

“They’re like, ‘Is that really happening, Raymond?’

“And I’m like, ‘I hate to say it but unfortunately it is’.

“So I think it is just a conversation that probably does need to be talked about in terms of being accepting because, as I say, the only time we ever get that from anyone is usually from people from back home.”

Another issue you have been vocal about is the investment into the arts in Northern Ireland…

“In the North, the investment in the arts is almost laughable.

“They’re absolutely useless.

“They don’t care about it.

“They never support their own.

“As I said, we’ve been going for eight years.

“I’ve gone to them for help to try to go to Australia, try to go to America and they could have put on every single one of the posters, ‘Supported by the Northern Irish Arts Council’ but they just don’t care and they’ve no interest in it.

“At this stage I’ve just given up on it.

“I’ve had to risk my life savings taking the band all over the world and at this stage, I’m like, ‘Well, I wouldn’t even want to give you the credit because you’ve never cared about us before’.

“But it’s for the new young people who are trying to put ideas out there and trying to put Belfast on the map in a positive way.

“There’s just no funding, no support for it and it’s just the same old nonsense of ‘he said, she said’ politicians that are just weaponising things just so that they can get votes but actually have no interest in making the country any better.

“I don’t have an awful lot of time for the arts support back home in all honestly.”

That’s a shame with the province bustling with talent at the moment with things like Derry Girls, Kneecap, thriving music scenes in Belfast and Derry..

“Absolutely, the population is so small and it punches above its weight.

“Take the Fleadh for example, the amount of money that that brought in to the economy back home is just crazy and that all comes from the arts and I think for years, there is this resurgence because everyone’s sort of gone, ‘Well, they’re not going to support us doing it. Let’s just do it ourselves’.

“And so there is that drive.

“There’s that determination and there’s a pocket of young people coming through that are just like, ‘Well, if they’re not going to help us, we’ll do it ourselves’.

“It just sort of feels like we’ve got the bit between our teeth and we’re like, ‘Right, let’s go and put a positive message out about back home because we’re sick of all the nonsense that we see in the media’.”

Is the most special part of what you do bringing the Irish music to people around the globe and seeing what it means to people?

“It’s actually difficult sometimes to look out into the audience just because of how much it means to people and the emotions that it evokes.

“We are going hell for leather the entire show.

“We’re on our feet.

“We’re dancing.

“We’re singing.

“We’re getting people to join in and we have the best time whenever the audience is having the best time.

“So I think that is by far the most special thing about the gigs.”

How have previous mainland UK shows been?

“It’s been unbelievable.

“The reaction in England to the show has always been just a home away from home and the audience is always just full of the Irish diaspora.

“I would nearly say that our gigs are more raucous here because you have so many Irish people who are missing home and want to embrace it and feel like they’re having a night out back home again.

“We know that this tour that’s coming up is just going to be mental.

“We get to play some of the most amazing venues here right across England, Scotland, and Wales and we can’t wait to get going.”

It must be unbelievable the changes you have seen in Belfast in your lifetime from dark times to the city it is now..

“It’s chalk and cheese.

“Belfast now is thriving.

“I have so many mates from England who used to ask me, ‘Oh, is it safe to go there?’

“And I was like, ‘You’ll have the best time of your life’.

“And then they come back and they say to me, ‘Raymond, we’re going to go there every single summer. It’s the best city we’ve ever been to’.

“There’s music on every single corner.

“The restaurant scene is absolutely amazing.

“The people are together.

“I think because of what happened in the past, people now want to make sure that people feel welcome there.

“The people are what makes the city so special and they’re so friendly, they’re so welcoming and they do want the rest of the world to know that.

“I would just encourage anyone who’s never been or people who haven’t been in years to go experience the change for themselves because for me anyway, there’s no better place on earth.”

You take inspiration from bands like The Dubliners, The Wolfe tones and The Fureys who of course aren’t still playing anymore, does it feel good to be carrying on the tradition?

“Yeah, it feels amazing.

“Unfortunately I lost both my grandmothers in the last two or three months but when they were taking their last breaths both of them were listening to our album.

“They would have grown up on the Fureys and grown up on all of the Dubliners and stuff like that, and that means it will live on forever and if we can carry the flame, even in a small way, on from those greats that went before us, we’re doing something right.

“But these songs will live on long after we’ve been around and if we can be a small reflection, then that’s the biggest honour and we’ll do our best to not butcher them.”

What’s next?

“We’re doing our first ever arena show at the O2 in Belfast on 20 November so that’s the big one.

“Then next year we’re going out on a bit of a world tour again.

“But I think the next stage for us would be an album and we’ve written the album now.

“We just need to raise enough money to fund it.

“So that’s the next goal is to get some more original music out there that people hopefully enjoy and can maybe in hundreds of years people will be singing it too.

“I think it’s all well and good singing all these songs that have been around for ages but I think for us anyway, we’d love to be taken seriously as musicians and artists in our own right.

“The next step is definitely getting our own music out there and hopefully people enjoy it.”

The Shamrocks tour the UK from Saturday 17 October.

For more information, click here.