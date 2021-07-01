Two £3,000 Women’s Irish Network Bursaries to be won

07/01/2021

Tell WIN your story and let it support you on your path.

Since 1998 the Women’s Irish Network (WIN) has been supporting women ready to make their mark on the world with expert advice and financial provisions to help turn their ideas into reality.

As a voluntary, non-profit organisation it provides a space where women can connect in a positive and relaxed atmosphere.

This year it is awarding two bursaries of £3,000 each to fund either a further education course or for an Arts or Creative Arts project.

Applications via the WIN website: https://womensirishnetwork.com/win-bursary-terms

If an applicant is eligible and shortlisted they will be invited to interview.