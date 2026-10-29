The untold story of two legendary Irish writers

A new musical about the explosive secret rivalry between two of the world’s most famous 19th century Irish writers is premiering in London.

Stoker Wilde, at Wilton’s Music Hall, tells a story of Oscar Wilde and Bram Stoker and a woman who came between them.

Wilde and Stoker, both from Dublin, transformed British theatre and helped define Gothic horror for British audiences with The Picture of Dorian Gray and Dracula.

The stage production, a glam rock musical, is playing in London for just seven performances for now.

Lisburn actress Christina Bennington, 34, plays Florence Stoker (nee Balcombe) who was engaged to Wilde before marrying Stoker.

Bennington originated ‘Raven’ in Bat Out of Hell, in the UK and North America, and was ‘Veronica Sawyer’ in Heathers in the West End.

Her other screen credits include playing ‘Judy Collins’ in So Long, Marianne.

She is also in the forthcoming new Channel 4 drama, Hunting Alice Bell.

Irish director Séimí Campbell directs Bennington with Connor Carson as ‘Bram Stoker’ and Glenn Adamson as ‘Oscar Wilde’.

Olivier Award winner David Bedella plays ‘Henry Irving’ while Jemma Geanaus, Matt Rixon and Oliver Stockley complete the cast.

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The book and lyrics are by Eric Rosen music, and lyrics are by Rodney Bush.

Christina Bennington spoke to The Irish World.

How does it feel to be part of the world premiere of Stoker Wilde?

“It’s nice that a story that should have been told a long time ago is coming to the general public.

“A lot of theatre fans like to be there on the very first performance, the very first night for things like this because you just never know what something might grow.

“Hopefully this goes on and on for Eric and Rodney. It’s like their child, it’s nice to be there at the birth.

“It’s really exciting to have that live energy in the room because absolutely no one in the audience will know what’s going to happen.”

I was unaware of this secret rivalry between Wilde and Stoker, is it very much an untold story?

“It was very much a surprise to me as well.

“The character I play, ‘Florence’ was engaged to Oscar Wilde and married Bram Stoker, you think, ‘Why don’t I know about her?’”

Q: People might think she’s part of Bram’s story or Oscar’s story, but she has her own story…

“The common misconception is women who haven’t been talked about much in history mustn’t have been interesting a woman is often under documented in any story.

“She’s really interesting and strong and nuanced as an historical person in the way all women are. It’s a credit to the writers that they’ve let me play with that and expand upon it and ensure that her story is as complex as she deserves.

“It’s nice in a show that is so deeply about those two male characters and their queerness to have a woman who is so important to both of them as it is so often for queer men to have supportive women especially in those times where that was more necessary than today.”

You say queerness is very much a theme of the story…

“For sure.

“There’s a whole portion of Oscar Wilde’s life where he had been fairly open, not secret, about his queerness.

“Him being convicted really changed and closeted a lot of people for many years after that.

“We’ve not come far enough, it is important to say that there is still a lot more work to be done. The show is a great reminder of that.

“It puts a mirror up to how supportive and how connected we are to queer people in our lives.

Q: Is ‘Florence’ in love with both men at different points, or does she love both of them in different ways?

“It’s open to interpretation, my interpretation in what we’re trying to create here, is there is something much more complex than just romantic love and platonic love, friendship love.

“There is a lot more nuance in their relationships and in people’s relationships.”

Q: As ‘Florence’ was a real person, is there a responsibility in telling this story?

“What we know is not very much, so much of it has to be imagined because at those times a lot of gay men ended up having to burn their correspondence – there’s a lot of room for filling in the blanks.”

“In those we go into how certain real-life characters in their lives inspired the characters in their books and plays.

“That is a big theme of the show which is really fun.

“It’s nice to return to the stage and to a musical because I haven’t done one in such a long time.”

Is it a very Irish story in tone…

“We start in Dublin and make our way to London fairly soon in their lives, but there’s a deep importance, especially for Bram, in his connection to his land and the blood of his land.

“There’s an interesting connection between his Dracula and his blood and his roots and there are some musical influences that feel very Irish.

“It’s a glam rock musical because Rodney is in a glam rock band and he says glam rock is not a genre, it’s an attitude.

“A lot of this show is shaped around his interpretation of glam rock attitude and music, so it has a lot of big, belter rock vocals for all the characters but especially ‘Stoker’, ‘Wilde’ and ‘Florence’.

“There’s something so exciting about musical theatre in that it really grabs people and they’re all there with you in the moment and will react to what you say in a way that television doesn’t have that.

“It’s so exciting to have people in front of you and know that, for example, if you do something like super wrong, it doesn’t really matter and they’ll always remember they were there when it happened.

“Whereas if something goes tits up wrong on TV, you never see it.

“Live theatre, there’s nothing like it. I feel very present in that moment, in that kind of adrenaline rush of being on stage.

“It feels sometimes like a fugue state when you’re really in flow and you almost don’t remember what happened.”

What’s been a highlight of your career so far?

“Workshopping new work is really exciting. I really enjoy doing new things and originating roles.

“One of the highlights of my career was something no one ever saw, the very first workshop of the Sing Street musical.

“I played Raphina.

“The very first showing we did was just for the casting director and a couple of producers, maybe an audience of five.

“It’s the best performance I’ve ever been involved in, and no one ever really saw it.

“I met my husband on that workshop so that is another reason it’s a career highlight.”

“There are lots of other jobs that I’ve felt very proud of that no one ever really knows you for.

“It’s just interesting what hits and what doesn’t, what grabs the public’s attention.”

You are also soon to be seen in the Channel 4 drama Hunting Alice Bell…

“It’s amazing and having David Baddiel and Peter Bradshaw writing it was really exciting.

“A cast led by five women (Alexandra Roach, Amanda Abbington, Toni O’Rourke and Emily Barber) is so rare and really exciting to be with, a set of supportive women who all really got on for the whole summer.

“We filmed in Dublin.”

The titular Alice Bell is a former nurse and lover of a notorious anaesthetist serial killer who comes to the UK to live under an assumed name. The five central female characters in the show are accused of being her…

“It’s such a dark scenario and dark life situation, often the way some people cope with those situations is through dark humour so in some of the characters and their dialogue, they do resort to dark humour but what is so brilliant about the show is all the characters are very individual so not every character reacts in that way.

“There is definitely a bit of humour there, but it is a pretty thrilling show, in a dark way.”

Tell us about your character, ‘Charlotte’…

“All five of the women have been accused of being ‘Alice Bell’ so we’re wondering the whole time if any of them are Alice Bell at all because it’s not necessarily true that one of them is.

“The whole thing about the show is about when the public court of opinion decides something, it’s really hard to take that back.

“All these women are suffering from people accusing them and ruining their lives and so they band together, to try to work out what they can do about this.

“All five characters are very, very different women.

“I would say ‘Charlotte’ is, definitely at first glance, rebellious and subversive and she’s got quite a complicated past.

“David and Peter have given all of the women a really full path so none of them feel like surface-level characters.

Stoker Wilde is at Wilton Music Hall until 31 October. For tickets and more information, click here. Hunting Alice Bell is on Channel 4 from 11 November.