Camille O’Sullivan told David Hennessy about bringing her The Art of Falling Apart show to London’s Union Chapel with Earl Slick, legendary Bowie/ Lennon guitarist as her special guest.

Irish French singer-actress-performer (and architect and painter) Camille O’Sullivan, familiar to readers of The Irish World down through the years, this month brings her The Art of Falling Apart show to Union Chapel in London.

London-born Camille, 51, who grew up in Passagewest in her father’s home county of Cork, interprets the music of Nick Cave, Radiohead, Jacques Brel, David Bowie, Sinéad O’Connor and Shane McGowan in a stylised and dramatic way.

Her shows have sold out at the Sydney Opera House and Edinburgh International Festival and other venues.

As an actress, she shared the screen with Bob Hoskins and Dame Judi Dench in Mrs Henderson Presents and played Countess Markievicz in Rebellion.

Later this month (Friday 20 November) she will be at the Union Chapel with special guest, rock guitarist Earl Slick, 74, who played for John Lennon, David Bowie and others including the New York Dolls.

Camille spoke to The Irish World.

Q: You must be looking forward to bringing your show to Union Chapel?

“Yeah, can’t wait. When you go out on stage, you catch your breath.

“If they are looking at theatre on stage, I’m looking at theatre of the audience. It’s incredible.

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“It really is quite emotional stepping into that venue.”

Q: How did you and Earl come to perform together?

“I cannot believe I crossed his (Earl’s) path. Three weeks after I had my baby (in 2013), Yoko Ono’s management asked me to do a gig in London and Sean Lennon was there.

“I ended up in a cupboard with him, hiding from Yoko Ono, drinking whiskey without a clue about what was going on.

“But Earl Slick was there. He is the most amazing legendary guitarist to David Bowie, and he did Lennon’s last album.

“We got on like a house on fire and he said, ‘You’re a crazy person like me’. I said, ‘Yep’.

“Last year I was working with the Bowie band, Mike Garson and Mark Plati and Earl had come back. I got on really well with him and his manager and said, ‘Earl, will you do these gigs?’ totally chancing my arm.

“He said, ‘Yeah, Camille’.

“And I was like, ‘I do not believe the person I grew up listening to is going to play with me. I cannot believe it. It’s a present’. It’s a dream come true.

“I grew up in a small village in the south of Ireland. You couldn’t play with anybody. I only met my neighbour when I was 17.

“We were stuck in this place with my mam’s records of Brel and Tchaikovsky, Dad’s Deep Purple and Rolling Stones, Benny Hill’s The Fastest Milkman in the West – and upstairs my sister playing Bowie.

“So here I am going to be singing with the person who did the original riffs to (Bowie’s) Young Americans, Golden Years, Fame and Station to Station.

“He doesn’t rehearse. You put that boy on stage; he will play what he plays and he’s the real deal.

“A lot of people pretend they are, but when you meet him, he feels like a bloody furnace on stage, and you realise it’s because he’s so good.

“I’m going to have him as special guest, so I’ll have him for five, six songs. The rest of it I’m choosing at the moment – songs about the chaos of my own life, getting older, putting on weight, taking off weight, hula hooping, losing my mind, which is hard as a woman anyway, but just the joy in the chaos and madness.

“I was trying to hide it when I was younger to be enigmatic – now I’m going, ‘Show it all’.

“People really enjoy the gigs.

“It still goes to a very sad place, but what happens now, instead of staying in the sadness, there’s a lot of joy and madness and laughing, I’m speaking more, and my shoes are coming off, my left toe is singing during the show sometimes…and I don’t look like the poster.”

Q: Describe what it’s like to work with Earl Slick…

“He can do really subtle stuff but he’s also very left of centre.

“A lot of guitarists have tricks; he has no tricks.

“He’s basically an extension of his guitar the way he is as a person. I understand that having seen Sinéad O’Connor, and Sinéad more than Shane, I remember her almost freewheeling it as a singer.

“She could sing beautifully but she sang fiercely, with passion, which meant sometimes it would crack, a bit like skiing on a black slope. That’s what these guys do, that’s what Sinéad did.

“That’s where sometimes I love to be on stage too, on a tightrope because you’re singing other people’s songs.

“If you’ve got to sing them, you’ve got to own them.

“Sometimes you’re casting spells with these songs whether you’re trying to be vulnerable, tell a story or to provoke the audience, it’s not a thing where you sit back and sing songs to people.

“When somebody like Earl plays, or when the band plays, I sometimes don’t remember half the things I’ve done on stage – you just become in the music, and you’re shot out the other side.

“I sometimes wake up in the morning and ring Feargal (Murray, long-time producer and collaborator) and say, ‘I’m so ashamed’.

“There’s a lot of nerves before going on stage and that’s part of the emotional charge when you go on stage because it is like a rocket going off. It’s also very weird to be in front of people doing this stuff.

“When I first sang the Bowie stuff, I remember feeling the absolute electric charge go through my body.

“I wouldn’t sing at a birthday party at home, I wouldn’t sing at a friend’s party, I don’t do the Irish thing of singing in a pub – to me that is terrifying.

“But I don’t mind rolling on my head and hula hooping like a banshee because it’s almost childlike.

“My dad said that to me he thought he’d never see that child I was from three or four years old, but he said I am absolutely all that when on stage.

“There’s something about not growing up but as you get older, you reconcile a bit more.

“Music is the channel and the spiritual one.”

Q: Your shows are always emotional…

“They always are. If I was crazy a few years ago, multiply that by five.

“I’m singing the songs I’m going to be singing in the nursing home.

“With the losses of Glen (Hansard) and Sinéad and a lot of people who have gone you go, ‘Right. I’ve got to live. I’ve got to enjoy this’.

“The show is called The Art of Falling Apart so some people feared it would be dark but it’s not, it’s about embracing it.

“It’s like Jacques Brel, ‘Let’s drink, let’s dance, let’s sing until they put me in the hole in the ground’.

“It’s about pushing the boat out and trying to enjoy it even when madness and chaos is happening in the world.

“I had a very bad car crash in my 20s and it was all touch and go after which I switched from being an architect to singer.

“I said to a friend I sometimes wish I could find that girl again because I really struggle’.

“She said, ‘Do you not know how blessed you are that you actually found what you wanted to do even if it’s hard?’

“The car crash thing reminded me when you’re right in a song and when you’re right in a show, that’s as close as I ever got.

“For about an hour and a half I’m kind of in outer space.

“When you’re a shy person, you find a part of you that can magnify yourself on stage that you can’t do in your own life.

“Some people go on stage and just sing a song’, but after seeing Sinéad over the years, that’s not how I approach things.

“She did it like her life depended on it, she was really powerful but really vulnerable.

“I had a great career as an architect, and I did stuff well, but I would have been in deep trouble if I hadn’t ended up on stage – this is my therapy.

“I got diagnosed with ADHD and somebody said they could have told me that for free.”

Q: Is that something that you found out recently?

“Yeah, to be honest, so many musicians and artists are.”

Q: Did the diagnosis give you some answers?

“It’s helped. I’m not like all performers.

“I would probably have social anxiety and get nervous of being onstage. It makes sense to me because it’s like being introverted and extroverted at the same time.

“I’m probably different to most performers in that I do not like to sing at parties or gatherings, but I have no problem standing in front of an audience member because it’s something else.

“There’s an awkwardness to me as a person.

“When I was little, I would hide behind sofas crying my eyes out. Anything would start me off, so (the diagnosis of being neurodiverse) explains that.

“My dad said, ‘You’re highly sensitive’. I didn’t realise it was a superpower. I used to think it was embarrassing.

“Now I realise it’s actually a nice thing to embrace, especially with this show.

“It’s called The Art of Falling Apart, the wheels are coming off so get your diagnosis, drink your drink, do a cartwheel and get on with it.”

Camille O’Sullivan and her band, featuring Earl Slick, perform The Art of Falling Apart at Union Chapel on Friday 20 November. See unionchapel.org.uk or camilleosullivan.com.