Shay Given raises money for PPE with new charity

05/20/2020



Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given is raising money to get PPE to those on the front line with his new charity, CareGiven.

Shay said the doctors, nurses and anyone else fighting the virus are the real heroes.

Shay told the BBC: “These guys are the heroes and we owe so much to them. Sometimes it goes unnoticed, the great work the NHS do and of course the healthcare system in Ireland as well. It’s fantastic the work these people do and they’re the real heroes. We can’t be thankful enough for what they do.

“Every week we’re reading about this shortage of masks and aprons and gloves to the front line workers. We felt we could do something. With this charity, the money goes directly to the PPE and it buys the important equipment that the front line workers need and it’s so important in these times.

“It’s mad to think the people who are fighting Covid-19 for us, the heroes that we clap on a Thursday night, get to work sometimes not with the right equipment. It’s remarkable to even think of that but that’s the facts. They haven’t got enough masks, they haven’t got enough gowns, aprons and gloves and what have you to protect themselves which we think is totally unfair. They’re going out of their way. I know that’s their job but you have to go in with the right equipment. Like any job, you have to go in prepared.



“We feel they’re not fully prepared. This charity, we hope can bring as many masks and gloves and aprons to the front line and help protect NHS workers.”

Shay Given won 134 caps for Republic of Ireland between 1996 and 2016, making him the Republic’s seccond most-capped player ever.

He also played with clubs such as Newcastle and Manchester City.

He is currently goalkeeping coach with Derby County.

For more information about CareGiven, click here.