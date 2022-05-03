Irish language film festival at the ICC

03/05/2022

The Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith this weekend present Scannán, a film season focussing on the success of Irish language films in global cinema.

From Friday 6 May until Sunday 8 May, the ICC will screen four Irish language feature films followed by director/ producer talks, three award-winning Irish language short films and there will also be a symposium on the origins and success of Irish language films in cinema.

The weekend of film will get underway on at 8pm on Friday 6 May with a screening of Kings starring Colm Meaney and directed by Tom Collins.

Hard-hitting and award-winning, Kings is based on Jimmy Murphy’s theatre play The Kings Of The Kilburn High Road.

Told bilingually, Kings is the tale of a group of Irish navvies who come to England to work with hopes and dreams. Harsh truths are exchanged when they re-unite years later at their friend’s funeral.

Kings will be preceded by Irish Language Short Yu Ming Is Ainm Dom.

The celebration of film will continue on Saturday afternoon with a screening of Poitín at 3pm.

Directed by the great film director Bob Quinn, Poitín boasts a stellar cast of great Irish actors such as Donal McCann, Niall Tóibín and Cyril Cussack.

Poitín tells the humorous story about two poteen dealers, who steal their liquor back from the Gardaí and cheat their elderly poteen-maker out of his share of the money.

Poitín will be preceded by the Irish language short film Oidhche Sheanchais (A Night Of Storytelling).

Made in 1935 and directed by Man of Aran director Robert J. Flaherty, Oidhche Sheanchais was lost in the archives for decades and was only recently discovered and is now noted as the first Irish language sync sound film.

Saturday evening will see a 7.30pm screening of Arracht, Tom O’Sullivan’s Irish famine drama which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Arracht tells the story of Colmán Sharkey.

Prior to the great famine, Colmán Sharkey ekes out a meagre existence as a fisherman but when disease ravages the potato crops, he faces the prospect of losing everything.

Dónall Ó Héalai was lauded for his lead performance and named as a star of tomorrow by Screen International Magazine.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Producer Cúán Mac Conghai

Arracht will also be preceded by the award-winning short film Rúbai about a young girl who, on the eve of her holy communion, announces she is an atheist and will not be taking part.

Sunday will see a screening of An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl, written and directed by Colm Bairéad at 7pm.

The ICC presents a Special Preview Screening of the film before it goes on UK general release.

The bi lingual film (subtitled) follows Cáit who’s sent to live with distant relatives for the summer.

An Cailín Ciúin is winner of eight awards at the Irish Film and Television Awards . It also won the Grand Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

The Screening will be followed by a Q&A with the Writer and director Colm Bairéad in conversation with Gerry Maguire, director of Irish Film London.

Scannán runs Friday 6 May- Sunday 8 May at the Irish Cultural Centre.

For more information and to book, click here.