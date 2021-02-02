No jiving, no lurching but Maura wanted to dance

02/02/2021



At 16, Maura Haughey from Dublin just wanted to dance but to do that she would have to get away from her overbearing family in Ireland. Maura looked back on her life for a new oral history project telling of why it was her desire to dance and to get away from an overbearing family that made her leave Ireland at 16. However, if she thought she would be able to jive to her heart’s content she was in for a surprise.

A new project entitled Hear our Voices is looking to record the life stories of the older Irish of London.

The project is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and is being undertaken in partnership with the Irish Pensioners’ Choir, and with support from the Irish Elderly Advice Network charity.

Maura Haughey of the Irish Pensioners Choir became the first senior to be interviewed for the oral history project.

76-year-old Maura is from Dublin and moved to London in 1958. She spoke about how it was her desire to dance and just have more freedom that motivated her escape to London at just 16, how she felt somewhat guilty about leaving the family behind.

Maura also spoke about defying convention and her husband by returning to study at the age of 38 after becoming a mother. However, she also shares her disappointment that her own mother did not express pride about her academic achievements, instead being judgmental about what she perceived as neglect of her children but another family member said she was proud and just shy of saying it directly to Maura. Finally, Maura tells of how the Irish Pensioners Choir filled a void in her life after she finished working.

Maura told her story to Jacquelyn Hynes at the London Irish Centre on 25 February 2019 and 21 September 2020.

When asked why she left Ireland, Maura simply answers, “I wanted to dance.”

Maura explains: “The only thing in my head was dancing. I wanted to dance. I wanted to go out to dances and I wasn’t allowed, I think, because I was very young. I was only sixteen then, but there was a YMCA doing proper rock ‘n’ roll stuff and I was crazy to go there, but I wasn’t allowed to go even when I reached sixteen.

“Then I decided to leave home. I was very unhappy and the worst thing about it was not being allowed to go out and dance. It was all I wanted to do in my life at that point.”

Despite not being allowed by her parents, Maura was strong willed and still made it to dances.

“I used to run out the door. I mean my father often sat by the front door but he would get fed up and go off and then I was out the door.

“I was quite troubled. I was a very defiant teenager, you know. A rebel really, but it was all about dancing.

“If they’d only realised, it was only to go out to the dances but I can understand now that they had their worries about me being so young. It was comparing me with my sister who had a boyfriend at eighteen and that was it.

“She just courted her boyfriend and she didn’t go out much. She just was a good girl who toed the line and I wasn’t,” Maura laughs.

Despite her young age, Maura made plans to strike out on her own in England.

“Yes I kind of had a wild streak in me. It was sad for my parents because I didn’t tell them my plan and at the very last minute when I was walking out the door I just got this little bit of sadness about my mother and I said to her, ‘I’m going to England’.

“This was about seven o’clock in the evening and the boat was due to leave Dublin at nine o’clock. She was completely shocked and she said, ‘Well how did you get the ticket and stuff?’ But I organised that myself. I was quite clever in lots of ways for my age. I’m very independent too. I mean to go to London on a boat on my own at that age is hard to believe.

“When I was down at the boat with a couple of friends who came to see me off, I heard my father’s familiar cough. I thought, ‘He’s going to throw me into the sea, he really is’.

“I hid behind one of the boards and he said, ‘Come home with me’. And I said, ‘No, I’m not coming home’. And then he said he spoke to someone on the boat who would be looking after me. I didn’t see anyone and I probably would’ve ran off anyway.

“I got to London and two of my brothers were there but I wanted to avoid all contact at that time. I’d had enough of them sort of monitoring me really, and I was extremely strong-minded.”

Although her parents would travel to London in a bid to get her to return, Maura was not interested and instead kickstarted a new life working several different jobs. It would not be long before she met the man she would marry, Frank.

“I remind the Grandchildren, ‘Nanny had three jobs when she was sixteen’. And I did, I had three jobs because I had to pay high rent to share a room.

“But then I met Frank when I was seventeen and I worked in a pub. It was a really happy stage of my life and he was working there as well so we got married.

“The pub was in Shepherd’s Bush. It was called The Wellington. But it’s now a McDonald’s, I think. The Wellington was very popular for Irish people. Butty Sugrue used to run it. He was an Irish Strong Man champion, very famous.

“You would get poached in the pubs if you were an okay barmaid. I used to get lots of offers of work.

“So that was it. I was very unhappy when I came here but I didn’t give in to homesickness. I remember once being sad when my Mam…I suppose she had this rebel daughter that she wasn’t able to handle really but she wrote a letter to me when I came over to say that she should have tried to lead me, not drive me away.

“It was the only thing that made me cry. She had a model eldest daughter really. She did everything she was told, you know. They didn’t allow for a different personality in those days.”

So did Maura get to dance as much as he liked now she was in the big city? “I went to the Garryowen once when I came over. They wouldn’t let us jive.

“Jiving was seen as a threat to the Irish dancing culture. They wanted everyone to join in and do Irish style dancing only. I was choked so I didn’t bother going.

“No Irish dance halls at that time would allow jiving so guess where I went: To the Angel in Islington. There was an Irish dance hall there that allowed jiving so that was my haunt.

“I used to do competitions, but only one of my brothers could lead me properly and I could jive well with him.

“Yes. I couldn’t believe that the Garryowen and all the Irish dance halls wouldn’t let you jive. It was banned. If you were jiving someone would stop you.

“It just wasn’t seen as a proper. We used to stand in the corner sometimes and do a little bit of jiving and the bouncer would be over straight away and stop people. No, it wasn’t acceptable.”

Maura asks if her friend Jimmy remembers it the same way: “Do you remember that Jimmy? That jiving wasn’t allowed in the Irish dance halls?”

“Oh no, it was not, and lurching wasn’t allowed as well,” Jimmy says. “If you were lurching someone would come over and tap you on the shoulder and separate you.”

Maura explains lurching as, “When you got close together”, while Jimmy says it is, “Hangin’ out of one another!”

Maura continues: “You might have a little snog, a little kiss.

“In Dublin, It wasn’t just the bouncers that stopped me, it was my brothers too. I used to carry what we called fitted skirts then, somebody made me one because I wasn’t allowed to wear those, and I had one and I’d take it out with me at night and carry it and put it on and lipstick, and what would the brothers come home and say, ‘She had a tight skirt on, and she had lipstick on her too’. They were right creeps telling on me.

“I was lippy as well, you see, I was the only one that was lippy in my house.

“All I wanted to do was dance, there was nothing big about it, you know, I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I didn’t drink and I’d never heard of drugs then.”

Maura had fleeting thoughts of returning home but her choice of husband was a source of some more tension between her and her family.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh should I go home? should I?’ I didn’t go home for about a year. By this time I had met Frank and when mum met him, she thought he was a bit old for me.

“He wasn’t that much, Six years.. He was probably the right person for me because I settled down a bit and was happier.

“My mother was a good woman but could be snobby about being from Cork and at times she thought she was a cut above Dublin people.

“She wanted better things in life for us. My relationship with her could be strained at times. She was a very intelligent woman. I felt that given the chance, if she had not had seven children her life could have been different. She could have studied.”

It was Maura herself who would get the chance study later in life, having her children.

“I got seconded for social work from a local authority, a degree in social work. I was thirty-eight and I was the first one who got a degree in my immediate family.

“There was a story in the paper here and it was about how Irish women survive and how they achieve with an Irish background in those times.

“When I went off to university, I had to do a couple of residential blocks and of course there was conflict about that. Frank didn’t want that, but I went through with it.”

“So still a rebel,” Frank adds to that.

While Frank would accept Maura’s decision and attend her graduation, Maura was disappointed her own mother could not have conveyed more pride.

Maura goes on: “I got through that. It was difficult, because I left school young, you know, and when the story was written, my mother’s reaction to that story, ‘Well yes, she did it, but she had children and she should have been at home minding them’. Despite Frank’s concerns about my studying and work, once I made the decision to go ahead and do it, he was very supportive and was a kind and caring husband and father. The children were far from neglected during that time.”

Frank remarks that he didn’t have a choice. Maura responds: “Yeah, that’s right. He didn’t have the choice because he had to pull his weight as well but I was determined to do it, all four years of it and I did.

“Frank did get used to it. It was hard for him. He asked, ‘Why do you want to do it? You’re a married woman with children’. Not everybody of his age felt that it was acceptable. It was an expectation that women of a certain age with families were considered to be the homemakers and should be at home, woman shouldn’t be interested in further education.

“My mum could have said, ‘I am proud of you’. As I had gone to night school to study but she didn’t. Instead she said, ‘Maura should’ve been with her children’. I thought, ‘God in heaven. I’d never have pleased you anyway’. But then her sister said she was very proud of me, she wouldn’t let me know in case I got big headed.

“Then the story was written in the Irish paper.

“The story mentioned how my mother didn’t approve of me going into further education even though she wanted me to do well when I was at school. So there you go. It was a tough life really in some ways but I must have been a very strong character to get through it.

“But I had to you know.”

Finishing work left Maura with a gap to fill in her life. She found a project to occupy herself by joining the London Irish Pensioners Choir.

“Following my retirement from social work I found it hard to adjust to being at home so much, I wanted to do something entirely different. I answered an advert for people to sing in the London Irish Pensioners Choir in Camden . Sally Mulready started the choir with a view to keeping old Irish songs alive as well as new Irish songs.

“Joining The choir was one of the best decisions I ever made . I met and made many solid friendships with people of my age group and members were mostly of my own cultural background which made me feel comfortable and good to be around.

“We met regularly singing new and older Irish songs. We also took part in a play written by Sally Mulready called The Nuns’ Chorus. It was a wonderful play which included song, dance, sadness and laughter. It gave me an opportunity to play the part of a nun and it opened a whole lot of new wonderful experiences for me personally.

“We performed in many venues throughout London. We also performed in Newcastle and Southport. As a choir member I had many opportunities too. On one memorable occasion I performed with the choir at the Royal Albert Hall when President Higgins was guest of honour. It was an amazing evening.

“I have also been on a couple of TV shows meeting Terry Wogan and several sporting celebs on Playing to the Whistle. The choir means a lot to me at this stage of my life. I love the singing, drama, the warmth and friendships within the group.

“We get together occasionally for lunches and outings . We also made two wonderful trips to Ireland and met President Higgins in his residence. We also visited the Houses of Parliament in London and in Ireland. Finally, how great a retirement is this I ask myself.

“The last sixteen years being a member of the choir has been a joy for me. Frank mellowed and learned to accept that I would make my own decisions regardless and he has attended and supported me in some of my performances and I know that he is proud of my achievements.”

If you would like to be interviewed yourself, or you have a relative who might like to be part of Hear Our Voices, you can contact Jacquelyn Hynes on voices@irishelders.org.uk.