Irish horror queen Ayvianna Snow told David Hennessy about The Nice Ones, the new horror film that sees her take her first steps into producing.

Derry actress Ay­vianna Snow, 38, is the award-winning queen of British horror with over 70 films credits to her name.

These include the award-winning White Colour Black (2016), the Irish co-produc­tion LOLA (2022) and the Irish set St Patrick’s Day Mas­sacre (2025).

Ayvianna, and her com­pany Snow Pictures has just produced a psychological hor­ror film, The Nice Ones, writ­ten and directed by Peter Stylianou, which is out now.

Joelle Rae and Emrhys Cooper star as ‘Kate’ and ‘Dale’, a couple whose coun­tryside weekend spirals into terror after strange lights ap­pear in the night sky.

The rest of the cast is Donna Preston, Ian Whyte, Daniela Norman…and Ay­vianna, who spoke to The Irish World.

DOES IT FEEL DIFFERENT TO BE A PRODUCER?

“Yeah, absolutely. It was a huge first step for me into this totally new territory of producing so it’s a big milestone.

“I wanted to look at women’s stories in horror through a feminist lens.

“Quite often women are used as victims in horror films and photographed in a very specific way, maybe not wear­ing many clothes.

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“We’ve all seen those hor­ror tropes of half-dressed vampire women, or women running away from a guy with a knife, I wanted to try some­thing different.

“The reception has been quite positive in America.

“Most of the reviews have been positive which is good because you just don’t know how they’re going to take it.

“Every country looks at it through its own lens, sees it slightly differently.

“A lot of the American crit­ics looked at it through the lens of the rise of white na­tionalism and MAGA (and ‘tradwives’) because my char­acter gets possessed, she be­comes the perfect woman.

“She’s suddenly submis­sive, doesn’t have a thought in her head that isn’t smiling and nodding.

“She’s like a Stepford Wife so she’s lost her edge, her in­dividuality, her personhood. It’s an exploration of what that looks like.

“Although she has this de­mure, perfect persona, she’s hiding a great darkness and a great evil behind that.

“There’s an interesting so­cial critique behind the hor­ror.

“Some of the critics in America looked at it through a Christian lens.

“People project a bit of themselves into the film when they watch it.

“I’m happy with how it’s been received.”

THE CENTRAL CHARACTER, ‘KATE’, HAD A BREAKDOWN AND ALTHOUGH BETTER IS HAUNTED BY THE PAST…

“Isn’t Joelle amazing? What a good actress. I was blown away by her on set; she was absolutely phenomenal.

“This generation, for the first time, has this never-end­ing digital footprint. ‘Kate’ had one bad moment several years ago but because it was filmed and uploaded to social media, it haunts her and fol­lows her forever.

“It undermines her forevermore when she tries to tell people something’s up and nobody believes her.

“So yeah, there’s that ex­ploration of the impact of so­cial media on society. In some ways this digital world we all live in now is frightening.

AS WELL AS JOELLE YOU HAVE EMRHYS COOPER, WHOM WE INTER­VIEWED IN THE IRISH WORLD, I REMEM­BER BEING REALLY IMPRESSED…

“I was very lucky with this cast. Emrhys is fantastic, Joelle was transcendently good, we also we had Ian Whyte who’s done a lot of big TV. We had Donna Preston who had just come off The Sandman.

“As it was my first time producing, I wanted a strong cast because the film is only as good as the writing and the actors – if the writing’s poor and the actors are poor, there’s nothing you can do with it.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you throw at the VFX, you can’t cover bad writing and bad acting.

“Peter wrote the script and he’s very, very talented so I was happy with the writing, and we managed to assemble this fantastic cast of actors.

“This was my first time, I didn’t have a back catalogue of work, so they had to just trust me.”

WAS IT HARD TO CONCENTRATE ON PERFORMANCE WHILE BEING PRODUCER?

“Not really, most of the producing work is done be­fore the camera starts rolling.

“Once we started shoot­ing, I was able to just focus on the acting.

“That’s a good question though, because in the weeks before shooting, I’d spent so much time on the admin side of producing that I’d almost forgotten to sit and do the work on the script as the actor.

“It was only when Peter called a table read a few weeks before shooting that I thought I really must remem­ber to go through the script and learn my lines.

“A good thing I had to learn is – don’t forget that you’re also the actor.”

ARE YOU PRODUCING ANY OTHER FILMS?

“My next project is ready to go – well, the script is being written, it’s in development. We’ve got a draft and we’re making another draft.

“It’s another ghost story, quite contained, not many characters – an exploration of the mother-daughter rela­tionship

“I really love an old-fash­ioned ghost story, and my favourite ghost stories are films like when Nicole Kid­man’s The Others – basically one house and four charac­ters.

“I don’t have a big budget, so everything has to be quite self-contained, few locations, not too many actors but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“You can make a very, very good ghost story or horror story in one location and it forces you to be more creative most of the time, it tightens up the writing because you don’t have the money for ex­traneous scenes you can’t af­ford.

“Many of the very best horror films are one location – The Others, The Shining, The Blair Witch Project – horror lends itself to low budget, self-contained work.”

ARE HORROR FILMS CONTINUING TO BE BETTER ACCEPTED IN THE MAIN­STREAM?

“This year there’s been (box office hits) Obsession and Backrooms.

“Both of those directors started by building their own audiences.

“(Backrooms director) Kane Parsons built a follow­ing for his YouTube work.

“When that following got big enough, he got a little bit of money from a studio to make it into a feature film. That’s the way it’s increas­ingly going to work going for­ward.

“I don’t even audition very much anymore.

“I used to wait for an au­dition and then do my best and hope they pick me. In­creasingly that’s not the way it is.

“You have to build your own following as a director, as an actor, as a writer, and once you’ve got the following, the money comes. It’s an interest­ing shift in how things are made.

“I no longer feel I need the BBC or Channel Four to cast me.

“The one positive thing about social media is it is a di­rect line to your followers which cuts out the middle­man. I’m focusing on build­ing my own group of people interested in my work so I can sell my film to them directly.

“The older I get, the more I wonder if I even need an agent or to be paying 20 per cent of my earnings to a man­ager for, I don’t know what.”

THIS YEAR YOU WON BRITISH INDIE HORROR ARTIST OF THE YEAR, WHAT DID THAT MEAN TO YOU?

“It meant so much be­cause it is awarded not by a panel of judges but by horror fans in the community.

“It means much more to me if it’s awarded by the pay­ing public who bought tickets.

“It’s them I’m trying to please; it’s the public I want to buy tickets and enjoy the films.

“I’m charging people money to watch my films, and I want to deliver a good show they enjoy because in this economy it’s hard earned money that people are spend­ing.

“I love my horror commu­nity for their passion and how deeply they care about the work, and I want to make are movies that are worthy of them.

“When I started the com­pany about a year ago, I put out an open call on my Insta­gram saying, ‘Send me scripts’.

“It was really hard to find good quality horror writing because a lot of people think just stick a ghost in it and Bob’s your uncle, and, no, you can’t just stick a ghost in it – the writing has to be tight, there has to be a beginning, middle and end, a structure, some sort of twist.

“There has to be a build­ing of tension, a sense of un­ease.

“I’m not interested in just blood and gore.

“Some male writers sent incredibly explicit scenes of women being abused and beaten up.

“I also received a lot of AI slop where people had obvi­ously typed into ChatGPT, ‘Make a scary zombie video…’

“There’s no respect for the fans. The fans are not stupid; they can tell if something is ChatGPT-generated rubbish. I won’t produce it.”

IS AI MORE AND MORE A PART OF THE INDUSTRY?

“It’s making people lazy. It’s making the populace lazy and making us all a bit more stupid.

“A Director of Photogra­phy sent me an AI generated video of his work, and it didn’t give me a sense of his work because he didn’t shoot it. If I’m going to hire him as a director of photography for my film, I need to see some­thing he shot.

“It’s making us all lazier and I would much rather read something that someone has come up with themselves – even if it’s not perfect, it’s human.

“There’s always some­thing off about an AI gener­ated script. It doesn’t sound human.

“I’m interested in seeing human stories on screen, most people are, so I person­ally don’t support the use of AI in writing or filmmaking.”

YOU’RE FROM DERRY BUT DO YOU FIND YOURSELF FALLING BETWEEN THE INDUSTRIES IN BRITAIN AND IRELAND?

“It’s so difficult. I applied last year to Screen Ireland with one of my film projects hoping to receive funding. I’d love to make more Irish stuff. I’d love to film in Ireland.

“I was told I didn’t qualify because they don’t consider Northern Irish projects, you have to be in the Republic. Then I tried some of the British funding bodies and was told the story wasn’t British enough – so you’re seen as not Irish enough for Irish funding, not British enough for the British fund­ing.

“The British don’t want you, the Irish don’t want you, you’re in the middle and it’s difficult.

“Searching for funding in that climate is difficult.

“I’ve had to turn mostly toward private investment because of the lack of support from public funding bodies which means you’re on the hook to private investors.”

YOU TOLD ME LAST TIME THAT THE LACK OF DRAMA SCHOOLS IN NORTH­ERN IRELAND MEANS PEOPLE ALWAYS HAVE TO MOVE TO THE REPUBLIC OR TO BRITAIN…

“Exactly it’s been a recur­ring theme throughout my life. Northern Ireland is stuck in the middle and falls be­tween the cracks.

“It forces people to go to London or Dublin or else­where to try and find work and funding.

“Politicians on TV will talk about England, Scotland and Wales – Northern Ireland will not even be in the sen­tence.

“It’s odd to watch if you are Northern Irish because you watch and sometimes you think, ‘Does this country I came from exist or not?’”

The Nice Ones is out in UK and Ireland now.