Missing Irish man found in London after going missing in Manchester

01/13/2020

The Irish man who disappeared during a visit to see his ill grandmother in Manchester has turned up safe in London.

Jamie Butler, 27, from Gurranabraher in Cork, had last seen near Piccadilly Gardens on the evening of Sunday 5 January.

He had been dropped into the centre of the city to catch a train to Holyhead, before taking the boat to Dun Laoghaire on his way home to Cork.

The alarm was raised late last week with people sharing the appeal on social media. A responsive post seemed to suggest he had been seen in London and was making his way home.

Jamie’s family confirmed to The Irish World that he turned up in London Heathrow Airport and a family member went to meet him.

Jamie’s sister Lizzie and the rest of the family were very concerned when they had not heard from Jamie, who was visiting Manchester with his mother.

Lilzzie appealed for information, telling CorkBeo: “It’s not like him, Jamie has had his troubles, but he’s never gone this long without being in contact with me.”

“We are absolutely desperate for news of him now. We’re very worried. We can’t stop thinking about the worst scenario.

“Nobody has heard sight or sound of him, he has friends, they are all worried, we just want to get the word out to as many people as possible in Ireland and Manchester.

“We just want him to get word to us that he is okay, he doesn’t have to talk to us, he can talk to a friend and get word to us. We’re desperate for any news.”