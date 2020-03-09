Ireland v France Six Nations clash postponed

Ireland’s final Six Nations match against France in Paris this Saturday has been postponed.

French rugby outlet Midi Olympique reported a postponement of the match had been confirmed by the French sports minister following a conference call between the six unions, as well all other games on the final day of this year’s Six Nations Championship.

On Sunday, in light of increased cases of COVID-19, French health minister Olivier Veran had announced that all gatherings of more than 1,000 people would be prohibited in the country.

Two days earlier on Friday, the French Rugby Federation had announced that the match, as well as the corresponding fixtures this weekend involving the Women’s and Under-20s teams, would go ahead.

Ireland’s match against Italy, which was due to take place on Saturday 7 March, had been postponed, while the upcoming 14 March fixture between the Azzurri and England was also called off in advance.