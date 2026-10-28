Dublin v London challenge match has been confirmed for December, with Ger Brennan bringing his senior football panel to McGovern Park in Ruislip for a high-profile pre-season encounter against Michael Maher’s Exiles.

The game is scheduled for Saturday 12 December, throw in time and ticket information to be confirmed.

It’ll be the first time Dublin have played at Ruislip in May 2011, when Pat Gilroy’s side met club team Parnells en route to winning the All-Ireland for the first time in 16 years.

Brennan was a member of that 2011 All-Ireland winning side and played in that game at Ruislip.

December’s match will form part of a training weekend in the capital for Brennan’s All-Ireland semi-finalists, and act as important preparation for both sides ahead of January’s pre-season competitions.

“It’s brilliant; it’s a great game for us against a prestigious opponent and one we’re really looking forward to it,” said Maher.

“Ger says they’ll be bringing a full panel so our lads will get the chance to challenge themselves against Division 1 players and a team that reached an All-Ireland semi-final.

“I’m sure they’ll be lads in there with Sam Maguire medals, so it’ll be a great test for us, and we’re delighted to get it.”

Important

Maher has spoken with Brennan on a number of occasions regarding the fixture and says he knows the Dublin boss wants a “good game” out of their trip to London.

“He’s going to be attacking the game. It’s an important part of their pre-season,” said Maher.

“It’s one of only five weekends we have before Christmas, so time is going to be valuable for them just as it is for us.”

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Maher hopes that it could be the catalyst for other counties to follow suit, in light of the excellent facilities at Hazelwood and McGovern Park.

“It’s a great step and hopefully will be the start of other teams in Ireland realising that London is a viable option,” he said.

While club championship fixtures could impact upon his panel for the match, Maher says it will “definitely help us see where lads are at”.

“Our hands could be tied as to who we have available, but we’ll try and get as many players minutes, that deserve minutes,” he said.

Reception

The seeds for the game were sown during London’s junior All-Ireland victory at Croke Park on 12 July.

Such was the warm reception London’s homegrown players received from the Dublin supporters when they paraded the trophy in front of Hill 16, that it prompted a conversation between London junior manager Paul Coggins and Gilroy.

“Pat said it was mighty the way that happened and asked ‘do you think a game could be arranged? He then gave me Ger Brennan’s number,” said Coggins.

In May 2011, Gilroy famously brought his Dublin team to London for a training weekend which culminated in a challenge match against Parnells.

A Dubs side including the likes of Stephen Cluxton Kevin McManamon, Diarmuid Connolly, Alan Brogan, Bernard Brogan and Brennan would go on to end the county’s 16-year Sam Maguire wait.

Kept very low-key, only a handful of supporters on ‘The Bank’ watched on as Dublin put into practise some of the things they’d worked on at London Irish Rugby Club’s former home at The Avenue in Sunbury-on-Thames.

London county board chairperson Tony O’Halloran is confident that Dublin’s return to Ruislip will attract interest.

“It’s great to have a team like Dublin, a Division 1 side, playing at Ruislip and I’m sure we’ll get a good crowd for it,” he said.

Second-longest

Padraic Joyce’s decision to step down as Galway manager in September leaves London’s Maher as the second-longest current serving inter-county football manager in his own right, behind Armagh’s Kieran McGeeney for whom next year will be his 13th season.

Like Joyce, Maher took over for the 2020 campaign, only for the pandemic to hit.

“When I took the job in 2019, I didn’t think I’d still be here eight seasons later. It’s been a long stint,” said Maher.

“We had an interrupted start, but I’ve always said that they were the hardest years because you were still putting in the same focus and energy, but with no reward.”

Maher says the decision to extend his tenure for another season was a “no-brainer”.

“I wanted to stay on, the group and the management team wanted to stick together,” he said.

“We had a good year performance wise, and we had a great year enjoyment wise.

“It’s a job I love doing. The day I stop enjoying it I’ll walk away, but I haven’t.”

This season, Maher will split his time between Wexford and London having made the decision to move back to Ireland for personal reasons.

“We’ve got a great group of lads, and we’ve got a great management team, which made what would have been a very difficult decision a slightly more straightforward one,” he said.

“I can’t wait to attack the year and see where it takes us.”