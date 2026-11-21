Liverpool-based sibling band The Guzzlers told David Hennesy about their new debut album, Drinking the Dream.

An Irish ‘folk-punk’ sibling duo from Limerick, Tom and Cian O’Dowd, aka The Guzzlers, have just released their debut album Drinking The Dream.

In 2025 Tom and Cian O’Dowd – equipped with guitars, banjo and a host of their own songs – left O’Brien’s Bridge in Limerick for Liverpool.

Busking outside Irish bars led to invitations inside.

Soon The Guzzlers played The Jacaranda, The Cavern Club and The Philharmonic, supporting local legend Ian Prowse.

They got a residency at Anfield, playing for arriving fans at every Liverpool FC home game and a special guest slot alongside Cavan’s Highstool Prophets at the Liverpool Academy.

Their debut was produced by Liverpool’s Jon Withnail who produced for Coldplay, Rihanna, Echo and the Bunnymen and many others.

Fans got a sneak preview of the album from the singles 20 Pints to Cherbourg, A Pint of Plain is Your Only Man and The Drunken Tales of Gerry MacLean, and Killarney.

Tom and Cian spoke to The Irish World.

Q: Was it always Irish music that inspired you?

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Cian: “No, to be honest.

“Music was always my thing, but it was more punk bands and rock bands.

Tom: “Kind of like Shane MacGowan really.”

Cian: “Yeah, I didn’t like Irish music at all growing up or never really listened to it and it was only in my mid-20s that I started going to pubs when I was living out in Limerick City.

“Old lads would be playing and I’d be like, ‘What is this song?’

“As I got older, I began to get more into the Irish music, feel more connected to my roots and that was it for me.

“You were more into sports before you got into music really, weren’t you?”

Tom: “Yeah, I always played a bit of guitar, but was always more into sport, it just took me a bit longer, to learn the guitar and everything.

“You always have that first band, mine was probably Oasis when they first came around.

“That’s when I really started getting into rock and roll and then the school bus going to school was my time of getting half an hour each day of listening to loads of music. That’s when I fell in love with it.

“Then I kind joined Cian’s band as a bass player when I was 17 and just loved playing live music, loved everything about it.”

Cian: “Yeah, we had a rock band for years in Ireland before The Guzzlers and I needed a bass player, so I told him to get into the band.

“Those were crazy gigs because he didn’t know how to play bass. It was just complete carnage.”

Tom: “I learned the hard way.”

Cian: “Yeah! Then we brought all that punk and energy into The Guzzlers. It gives us a fresh perspective on writing Irish music because the songs we’re writing are not traditional Irish music.

“It’s Irish folk music but it has that punk element and rawness to it that is missing with Irish music, like The Dubliners, The Pogues.”

Q: You’ve been based in Liverpool for a year and a half now, things have really taken off for you there…

Tom: “Yeah, it’s going really well.”

Cian: “Yeah, it doesn’t make any sense really…well it does, I suppose.

“We came over here to do what we want to do, but we didn’t know anybody, we had no connections.

“We just started busking every day, that’s how we made our living for a bit, and we were delighted with that.

“It was great meeting everyone in Liverpool through the streets and having the craic.

“But then we got inside Irish pubs to play music, and then we recorded an album with Jon Withnail – we reached out to him with our tracks and he loved the idea.

“We recorded all the songs live and from there, it’s been crazy, supported the Highstool Prophets, played the Belfast Fleadh.

Q: What brought you to Liverpool if you had no connections?

Tom: “We came here once with our father when Ireland won the Grand Slam.

“We just fell in love with the city then.

“It was always in the back of our heads and then it was just time to move.

“It’s close to home. There’s great nightlife, a great music scene, loads of Irish here and it’s a lovely city – so it was just a no-brainer.”

Cian: “We weren’t going back to work in regular jobs after we got fired on the cruise ship, so that was a big reason. It was all or nothing.

Q: Getting fired from the cruise ship was the inspiration for your song 20 Pints To Cherbourg. What happened?

Tom: “It was just a string of events…”

Cian: “…that involved a lot of alcohol.”

Tom: “When you’re told you can’t drink, you’re like a 15-year-old kid, it becomes more exciting when you’re not supposed to be doing something – and there’s nothing to do on that ship half the time but drink…”

Cian: “…and they hired a band called The Guzzlers so who would you really blame?

“You’d stop off at Cherbourg for a few hours and go down to the local bars and they had 9 per cent beer – so obviously we were going to indulge.

“It was summer, the sun was out.”

Tom: “Most of the time we were fine, but we overdid it just one time…”

Cian: “…and that was it.

“We were on our last cruise ship on the way back home.

“We sat in the bunk there, drunk, and wrote 20 Pints as a fun great Irish song – it just all came out, lyrics and all.”

Q: The album track The Irish Town of Liverpool is your love letter to the city…

Cian: “Yeah, definitely. The city has changed our lives and so have the people in it. It only felt right to do it.

“To be honest with you, that song just came out of nowhere, two weeks after we moved here.

“The melody came up my head one night. I just woke up.

“It was like a mad dream, like how Paul McCartney says Let it Be came to him in a dream.

“It just all flowed out.

“It’s a bit surreal because it doesn’t seem like there’s any effort involved.

“That’s why the album itself feels like documentation of what our life is now.

“Those ten songs on the album are literally the first ten songs we wrote together as The Guzzlers – they just came out and I don’t think we should mess with that.”

This album is a snapshot of you as a band now…

Cian: “Yeah, it is acoustic. With the next album we will be bigging up our sound.

“I loved that idea of having at least one acoustic album in our collection, it’s as raw as you can get, really, that’s everything, we don’t want to be produced.”

Many think Liverpool feels like a city in Ireland, do you agree?

Tom: “There’s a massive Irish connection here, it’s great.”

Cian: “It feels like the capital of Ireland, like this is what the capital of Ireland should be – load of pubs opening up, a load of people going out having a good time, live music.

“That is the essence of Irish culture, everyone having the craic, good vibes.

“You don’t really see that in Dublin.

“I feel more at home here in Liverpool than I would in Dublin, that’s just being honest.

“Maybe that’s I’m a culchie from Limerick (laughs).”

You have a song, The Drunken Tales of Gerry MacLean. Who is Gerry MacLean?

Cian: “People always ask that and I just say, Go into any local pub back home and you’ll find Gerry MacLean sitting there at the bar, the old fella with all the stories, he exists in all pubs, he’s floating everywhere.

“It’s half fiction.

“We don’t know a specific Gerry MacLean, we made up that name but he’s out there, he’ll be out there tonight.”

You don’t make him a cautionary figure; you make him a legend…

Cian: “Yeah, people need to live a little, just relax. You can’t really change who you are.

“We shouldn’t shame people like that.

“A lot of those people bring a lot of positive, good energy to social circles and events whether they have their problems or not, don’t we all?

“It’s just a refreshing way to look at it.”

You also have more serious songs like Grief…

Cian: “Yeah, the contrast is important because the thing that fascinates us about Irish music is the honesty.

“A lot of Irish songs are really good at not avoiding hard topics, they embrace them.

“Look at songs like Grace. Look at songs The Dubliners sing, even Molly Malone, they talk about death, hardship, losing people.

“That’s just part of Irish music and if you’re an Irish act, an Irish songwriter, it just naturally blends into what you’re writing about.”

You supported the five piece Cavan folk band The Highstool Prophets, what was that like?

Tom: We did some of our favourite Irish songs and some songs we wrote and 20 Pints and it was a great gig.

“Then The Highstool Prophets were on after – they were brilliant. It was a fantastic night.

“They’ve asked us to support them again for their UK tour in December which is great.”

You also supported Ian Prowse who we featured in The Irish World earlier this year…

Tom: “He’s been everything to us since we moved over, really just gave us the helping hand, just opened up a load of doors for us.”

Cian: “He’s such a loyal, great friend. We’re really grateful.”

Tom: “He’s been amazing to us.”

Q: What has been the high point so far?

Cian: “Every time we play 20 Pints to Cherbourg to a crowd that’s never heard it before, of all the songs we play, all the classics in our setlist, that song gets the best reaction every time and people are singing it back to you.

“After the first chords, they’re all singing it back, it’s goosebumps because it’s weird to have a song that people already know before they heard it.

“Out of everything that’s the highlight.”

Tom: “And some of the pubs here play our songs on their speakers.

“You could just be having a pint and hear your music come on.

“That’s really cool when you move to a city, it feels like you’re going somewhere.”

Cian: “Meeting The Mary Wallopers in Liverpool was definitely a big highlight. We met them twice when they were recording their second album here.

“The first time we were sitting at a Mexican restaurant, and they sat beside us and Tom said to me, ‘Jesus, look who’s beside us!’

“I couldn’t believe it was The Mary Wallopers, so we started chatting to them.

“The next day we were shooting a music video for The Drunken Tales of Gerry MacLean and, lo and behold, they walk into that pub.

“It was gas just to see them because they’re basically where we want to get to – two brothers just doing music and playing around the world selling out venues, so to meet them was unreal and they were so sound.”

You say you have started on the second album already…

Cian: “If we lay off the pints a bit and get our act together, we might be able to whack it out in in no time but it’s hard to stay off the drink in Liverpool.

“We’re just buzzing to put out an album that very refreshing to a lot of people into folk music and dominate the world with a guitar and banjo in one hand and a pint in the other – that’s the plan.”

Drinking the Dream by The Guzzlers is out now. The single Killarney is also out. The Guzzlers will support The Highstool Prophets at Liverpool’s O2 Academy on 11 December, London’s Shepherds Bush Empire on 12 December and Manchester’s O2 Ritz on 13 December.