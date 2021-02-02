Claddagh Ring works with Irish organisations to give community a boost in the pandemic

02/02/2021

Irish Elderly Advice Network was one of several Irish community groups working with the Claddagh Ring Irish pub to deliver hundreds of meals to the older Irish and wider London community recently.

With a team of drivers and volunteers, the Irish Elderly Advice Network delivered 121 meals to people remaining in their homes, including people recovering from Covid, people shielding, and people trying to stay safe in the pandemic.

The meals were home-cooked meals, including roast dinners and Irish stew. This was warmly received by people, many of whom said it gave them a lovely boost in a difficult time.

Nora Mulready, Director of the Irish Elderly Advice Network, said: “Many people have been at home now for almost a year. It is shocking to think about it like that. To get a freshly cooked meal, delivered to your door, is a reminder to people that they have not been forgotten about, and that there is a whole community of people out there that cares for them.”

The food was delivered to the Irish Elderly Advice Network team in person by the landlord of the Claddagh Ring, Finbar Holian, in a convoy of vans.

The Irish Elderly Advice Network was delivering to people in Haringey, Hackney and Islington.

They took the delivery at the Irish Elders Cultural Centre in Hackney, based in the building connected to St Thomas More church.

Fr Clive Lee, parish priest and great friend of the Irish community, said: “This was a wonderfully kind gesture to people.”

The food was delivered across the three boroughs by Leeson O’Keeffe, well-known Irish musician from the band, ‘NECK’, Declan and Myra McCaughey, Ngozi Ndjujekwu, Fr Clive Lee, and Molly and Nora Mulready.