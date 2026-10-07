Ceilidh comes alive

Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie told David Hennessy about their new musical Ceilidh which launches at Pitlochry in Scotland this week before touring the UK.

The new musical Ceilidh has its UK premiere this week.

Written by Scottish duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie and co-produced by Alan Cumming the show is based on the ceilidh tradition of Scotland and Ireland and arrives in the UK following a critically acclaimed North American season.

Ceilidh premieres in the UK as part of Alan Cumming’s inaugural Pitlochry Festival Theatre season.

The production then moves on to Shoreditch Town Hall for a four-week residency, ahead of a UK-wide tour.

Scott Gilmour also leads the cast as caller Ramsay. Sam Pinkleton directs.

This brand-new musical features an original book, music and lyrics by acclaimed Scottish duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (Noisemaker).

Formed in 2012, Noisemaker have written, developed and produced over 20 new works as a partnership.

Using music, song, humour and heart: they strive to tell stories that bring people together. The pair collaborated with companies including The National Theatre of Scotland, Goodspeed Musicals, Fiasco Theater, Dundee Rep, and are this years recipients of the prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant for Musical Theatre Writing.

Scott and Claire took time to chat to the Irish World.

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How did this show come about?

Scott: “It’s been a show that we’ve developed over a bunch of years, some of it in Scotland, some of it in the states and now we’re at the point that it’s doing its first proper outing in the UK.

“We’re theatre writers, we’re getting to go to spaces that you never normally get to go to because the show itself takes place not in a traditional theatre setting, so we’re getting to go to all these parts of the country and spaces we’ve never ever been able to work in before so that is such a buzz, such a cool thing.”

What inspired the show first of all?

Claire: “My first ceilidh was when I was 18 and I was coming to Glasgow to study music.

“I had never been to a ceilidh before and having that first experience was unlike any other and they’ve reappeared in really important milestones certainly in my life so I think it had always been in the back of our minds working in theatre.

“We were like, ‘I wonder if you can capture or bottle the energy that you get when you go to a ceilidh either for the 100th time or the first time and can you put that into a theatre production or an evening. Can you bottle that and bring it into a story as well?’”

Scott: “We took that kind of notion.

“We wanted to just take the idea and just test it because every dance, every ceilidh has inbuilt into it its structure.

“There is a really clear beginning, middle and end to the evening.

“There was this old ballroom in the middle of the city (Glasgow) that was being revamped as a ceilidh venue so we did this short piece around the one dance and it worked.

“It was cool and it kind of worked but it wasn’t like immediately, ‘Oh it’s a full scale show’.

“We just tried it and then put it on a shelf as an idea and it was a few years later that we came into contact with the producers that we’re now working with on Ceilidh.

“They had commissioned us to come up with a new idea and that’s where the idea for the show started.”

Tell us about the show. It all rests on the character of this central caller character..

Scott: “The story that the show follows is of the central caller character.

“He’s called Ramsay and he is the son of quite a famous, prolific caller in Scotland and the show basically follows the story of that family, of how the tradition and the heritage and the sort of responsibility has been passed down and how that then shapes the lives of the family and the people surrounded by it.”

So it deals with themes of tradition and family..

Claire: “Yeah, definitely and I think it’s also the passing down of the steps and how they change over time and also the tradition of learning a traditional tune by ear, how it is the same tune but when you pass it down through generations, how it can just slightly alter and that’s a good thing.”

Scott: “There’s definitely a really lovely thing that has happened in each iteration of it.

“A lot of the traditional reels that are played for the dances themselves, loads of them are not transcribed.

“Not a lot of them are not written down so much of it is by ear so we have a bunch of our musicians teaching other musicians that don’t know them in the room and it’s that act of handing on that tradition that’s happening even in the rehearsal process.

“Through this, it’s a lovely thing to feel that tradition’s not just this dusty archaic thing and is something that is active and alive and that is continuing even in the process of making this.

“It’s about all of those things.”

It looks like a show of incredible scale, is it bigger than anything you have worked on before?

Claire: “Yeah, it’s definitely a big scale production.

“We’re very lucky to have that many amazing actors and musicians on stage but also the numbers are added to because the audience get to dance as well.

“If they want to, they can get up and join the ceilidh so they help us fill the dance floor in all of these venues as well.”

You have launched the show in Baltimore, what was it like launching it there?

Scott: “We started making the show a couple of years ago.

“We had American producers on it but predominantly all the people that we’ve made the show with, all of the musicians and the cast and the folk that we’ve been in development with, have been from Scotland so it’s been a right, proper transatlantic collaboration.

“I guess we did a full development version of it in Glasgow in 2024 and then the next summer we went to Baltimore.

“The biggest thing that was different for all of us was like, ‘Does this work in a place that no one knows what a ceilidh is? Does this only work as a form and a structure in an environment where people have an existing understanding, there’s already a kind of shorthand for what the tradition is?’

“And actually we were very, very glad to find out that everyone’s game for it.

“It’s such a specifically Celtic tradition that Scotland and Ireland share but there is in every culture a version of a gathering with dance and music, there is some version of that so we found all these totally different kinds of communities coming and being like, ‘Oh, this is like our version of X or our version of Y’.

“It was a lovely thing to see that it translates in that way.

“On this tour I guess we’ll get to experience both because we are in places that have a real understanding and a history of that tradition and other places that have zero.”

One place that will understand it completely is in Ireland…

Claire: “Yeah, we can’t wait for that opportunity.

“We need to compare and contrast our traditional music as well.

“I think we share a lot of those tunes as well across the two countries.”

Do you have Irish connections yourselves?

Claire: “My granddad on my mum’s side of the family came from Ireland.

“My great great grandfather on my mum’s side came from Ireland.

“The family eventually moved over to Manchester during the Famine.

“I’m a Mackenzie so I think I’m very Scottish and very Irish if we go back.

“My mum really wants to go back to where the family are from.

“Ireland is somewhere I’ve never explored thoroughly other than having to work.

“I’ve worked in Belfast and Derry a bit but in terms of the rest of Ireland, that’s still all to discover for me.”

As well as being the writer, Scott you also lead the cast, isn’t that right?

Scott: “I do, yeah.

“I don’t know what part of me thought that would be a good idea but it was sort of by default to begin with.

“I have called ceilidhs before not so I kind of knew the dances and it was for ease while we were doing some early workshops and readings that I read the part of the caller and then just over time, it started to be a thing that felt more organic and I sort of stayed with it.

“It is the first time I’ve ever experienced that.

“I’ve never been in something that Claire and I have ever written.

“It’s been a while since I’ve performed in anything but there’s a lot of our own lived experience and tradition and who we are as a pair and as people in the show, so it’s not felt like that much of a departure so I guess it kind of calmed my nerves with it.

“But oh my god when you’re doing your sixth Dashing White Sargeant of the week you’re like, ‘This is a terrible idea, man’.”

That must make it a different rehearsal for you two as that leaves you Claire on your own in that writer’s chair with Scott busy performing..

Claire: “It is quite different.

“Yeah, we haven’t normally been this split up in the process but it’s great.

“It’s great seeing Scott up there and he’s fantastic in this so I’m very proud of the show and him in it.

“I think the main difference with this show is that you really can’t over rehearse it until you have an audience.

“The audience are a major character in the show and the pacing of the show.

“Usually with other things we’ve written, you perfect how long everything lasts and how long a song, how long a bit of music is.

“As soon as you throw a ceilidh dance into the mix, they can go on for as long as you want.

“The room is chaotic before and after and you can’t control that and actually, it’s allowing these moments in the show to be uncontrolled and then bring it back into maybe a little bit more of a semblance of peace and story.

“It’s been completely unique in putting this one together.”

As you say there is only so much rehearsing you can do without the audience, does that add to the fun of it maybe?

Scott: “You reach the point where you are like, ‘Okay if everyone would like to come up and dance’ and then you just sort of have to leave that pause for like, ‘I guess they’ll dance here’.

“So there is a unique sort of unknowability to the feel and flow of every show but to be honest, we’re saying that like that’s a problem.

“It’s so not.

“It’s doing something that’s live and really there in the room with people and making it like an actual event that is also a bit of theatre.

“That’s what we wanted it to be in the first place so more than any of the unknowability, there’s an aspect of ‘what might happen?’ each night.”

In Baltimore did you find it was different every night due to the variations between audiences?

Scott: “Yeah, sometimes we would have a tonne of young people that would be there and there was other shows that the audience would range slightly older or there’d be a bunch of folk that know what a ceilidh is, a bunch of folk that don’t and all of that.

“You’re just meeting folk where they are and it’s really just like an actual ceilidh, I suppose.

“I always remember when we were first starting work with our director on this, Sam Pinkelton.

“He is an American and had never been to a ceilidh before and we took him to a bunch of them in advance of us starting the project together.

“One of the earlier ceilidhs that we went to, there was this girl there so enthusiastic but was full leg brace with crutches but wanted to do all the dances.

“She’s hobbling, doing all the dances and Sam is like, ‘This is madness. Why is she doing these dances?’

“And at one point, the caller said to her, ‘Are you alright?’

“And she replied saying, ‘Oh yeah, I fell off a table but I couldn’t miss the ceilidh’.

“And we were like, ‘That’s the spirit of the show’.

“We can still make it work even if you fell off a table the night before.

“It’s got to meet people where they are and that’s been the magic little part of it, I think.”

Alan Cumming is a producer of the show, he is also the artistic director of Pitlochry. We covered the theatre recently when they staged Once so he certainly seems to be committed to bringing new stories to the venue..

Scott: “Oh yeah, totally.

“Quite early in the development of the show Alan came on to be a co-producer on Ceilidh but at that point was like, ‘It has to open in Pitlochry’ and we were thrilled about that.

“I think he’s just got a vision.

“There’s such a rich tradition of theatre and ensemble theatre making in that part of the country and he is just filled with this notion that not just cool titles can go to that space but new stories can start there and that it can meet an audience that’s not like your Glasgow or Edinburgh, more city-based theatre crowd, it’s a whole range of different people are in that part of the country.

“It’s been really cool to be part of not just the process of making Ceilidh but to be part of his first inaugural vision for what he wants to do with the theatre, it’s really really cool.”

Do you think there is a real appetite for musical theatre at the moment?

Claire: “Yeah, I think so.

“We wrote the majority of this show actually during the pandemic and I think it was odd writing such an immersive audience interactive piece when we couldn’t even be in the same room and I think there was something about the hope of, ‘Maybe in years to come, this will be something we’ll be able to do again’.

“I think there’s nothing like being together and meeting new people in a space and maybe just dancing with a stranger for three minutes.

“That’s something quite special these days and I think it’s something we wanted to capture in the show.”

Scott: “There was definitely a moment that we were like, ‘Is this the worst idea we’ve ever had? Because we’re never going to be in a room together again’.

“We’ve never done a reading of the show, it’s always been up on its feet and people dancing and being together.

“There was something very visceral about the first time we ever did it at a little kind of workshop space in Glasgow.

“The central song and theme that runs through the show is this song called Give Me Your Bonnie Hand and it is really just about taking a chance on a moment with a stranger and a dance and see what happens.

“To then see that manifest with actual people doing it was really powerful because you kind of go, ‘God, we do need one another. We do need to be around one another and connect in that way’ and so to see that actually happen through this project has been really cool.”

What’s next? As you already said you would love to take it to Ireland?

Claire: “Yeah, we’d love to.”

Scott: “Yeah, we can’t do all this and not go to Ireland in the end with it, right?”

Ceilidh is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre 7-17 October, Shoreditch Town Hall 23 October- 13 November, High Wycombe Old Town Hall 18- 22 November, Eastbourne Winter Gardens 24- 29 November, Fareham Live 1- 5 December, Brighton Dome Corn Exchange 15- 20 December, Guildford G Live 29 December- 2 January 2027, Edinburgh Corn Exchange 4- 9 January, Aberdeen Music Hall 19- 23 January, Dundee Caird Hall 25- 29 January, Shoreditch Town Hall 2- 26 February, Bradford Ballroom 2- 7 March, Glasgow Barrowland 13- 15 March and Liverpool St George’s Hall 23- 27 March.

For tickets and more information, click here.