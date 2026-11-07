An grá ciúin

Award- winning director Garry Keane told David Hennessy about his documentary A Quiet Love before Irish Film & TV UK bring it to The Irish Cultural Centre.

Award-winning Donegal documentary maker Garry Keane studied Journalism and Photography at the London College of Communication and Film and TV at the Irish National Film School.

After graduating in 1990, he worked as a Director of Photography in New York and London, before settling in Ire-land, where he has been a documentary filmmaker for the last 20 years.

In that time Garry directed more than 110 hours of documentaries for European and American broadcasters, in more than 25 countries.

His film Gaza was Ireland’s entry to the Oscars in the Best International Feature category in 2020.

Garry’s latest, A Quiet Love, looks at the stories of three very different couples affected by deafness.

John and Agnes tell their story of growing up in the north of Ireland and meeting at a deaf school that catered to both communities but how eyebrows were raised when they grew closer.

Same sex couple Kathy and Michelle, who live in London, tell of their IVF journey and raising one deaf child and one hearing child.

Finally, Seán and his hearing partner Deyanna tell of their journey and Seán’s dilemma in having to choose either his cochlear implant to allow him to hear or his beloved boxing.

A Quiet Love is the first feature film to be told through Irish Sign Language and was made with a deaf and hearing cast and crew.

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It will be shown at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this month, courtesy of Irish Film & TV UK.

Garry spoke to The Irish World.

HOW DID MAKING A QUIET LOVE COME ABOUT?

“It started a long time ago.

“My relationship with the producer, Anne Heffernan, spans 12 years.

“We built up a long-term relationship within the deaf community through four other documentaries we made for RTÉ between 2015 and 2020.

“I’ve also known the other producer Sean Herlihy, who’s a deaf man, since around 2017. So that was years of listening and learning and being trusted with people’s stories, and this film grew out of that.

“We always wanted to make something bigger, something really meaningful with bigger ambition and Anne approached me and said, ‘How about going for this for a feature documentary?’

“I said ‘I’d absolutely love to if we could find an angle and find a way of doing it and find the cast’ – and Anne came back with the idea of doing a love story, and there it began.

“The three couples we got, and the three families we got, just fell into place really nicely.

“We started off with John and Agnes and their story about being kept apart for decades during The Troubles because of the religious divide and sustaining a 66 year relationship – unbelievable story so that was always going to be our spine.

“Then both Anne and Sean had known Kathy and Michelle for years, the same-sex couple living in London raising a hearing child, Megan, and a deaf child, Sophie, who was nearly lost to meningitis.

“That just resonated hugely with us and was a completely different angle – we couldn’t not include them.

“The last to be cast was the deaf boxer Seán and his hearing partner Deyanna who, of course, faced some life-challenging decisions together.

“It is Ireland’s first feature in Irish Sign Language created by a deaf and hearing team.

“That’s very significant giving audiences access to a community they might not otherwise encounter and breaking down those barriers between deaf and hearing worlds.

“We all wanted to make this film to show that deaf lives are just like hearing lives.

“The only real difference is communication, the different language expressed visually rather than through sound, which is incredibly interesting to me and incredibly beautiful to watch.

“To be a part of being able to share those love stories through sign languages in cinemas, is just fantastic and it gives us such joy to put them in a space and recognise and celebrate those love stories.

“On a personal level it’s been deeply moving and deeply fulfilling for us all.”

I HAD NEVER THOUGHT OF THE CHAL-LENGE OF NAVIGATING THE TROUBLES AS A DEAF PERSON, WERE THERE THINGS THAT YOU FOUND YOU’D NEVER CONSIDERED?

“Of course, that being one of them.

“I hadn’t contemplated what it would be like to be in basically a war zone and be deaf and not hear what’s going on around you. Hearing in that context is a safety thing and if you take that out of the equation, it makes it very difficult.

“We documented one story of John getting caught in the crossfire and that wasn’t the only one, there were numerous ones, but we decided we’d include that one and the story of the Europa Hotel getting bombed close to Agnes and the window coming in around her.

“They weren’t the only two instances of near death experiences as a result of not being able to hear that they encountered.

“Also, I’d known before about the controversy within the deaf community about cochlear implants and I got into that in a much bigger way with Kathy and Michelle so even though I knew it existed, I maybe didn’t completely understand the nuances of it, so that was illuminating and educating.

“There were lots of things, there always are when you get into the middle of a documentary.

“You always find out things and discover things as you go, and that’s hugely important.”

SEÁN IS UNABLE TO PURSUE HIS PASSION OF BOXING DUE TO HAVING A COCHLEAR IMPLANT AND EVEN CONSIDERED HAVING IT REMOVED…

“Yeah, that was a surprise to us because we looked at Seán as first and foremost a deaf boxer.

“Then once we started talking to him in depth about the documentary, he told us his big dilemma about not being able to get the MRI with a cochlear implant and therefore not being able to get his professional licence.

“It’s a massive thing for some-one who has grown up with a cochlear implant and who can hear his partner and his child to suddenly have to decide between that and being able to get a professional licence. It is a massive, massive life changing decision.

“He opted to forego his chances of becoming a professional boxer and live his life being able to hear his partner and his child. That was a huge decision but by the time he really contemplated it, it was kind of easy enough in one way because he had already gotten into coaching and really enjoyed the coaching side of things and wanted to develop that – but it’s an amazing, incredibly interesting storyline.”

THE STORY OF JOHN AND AGNES IS TOLD IN POIGNANT RECONSTRUCTIONS..

“Yeah, when you’re telling a legacy story that goes back 66 years, you have to find some way of visualising that because there’s no actual footage there.

“We have all of the content but nothing to show.

“We always knew first and foremost that Agnes and John were going to be the larger story of the three and the spine of it that we were going to build the other stories around.

“We always set off with a plan to reconstruct certain elements of their story especially the three stages that were when they first met, the whole schooling when John moved up to the deaf school and how much of a change that was in terms of him having Irish Sign Language and realising that British Sign Language was completely different altogether and having to learn that with Agnes’s help, and their young friendship developing.

“Then the second stage of their friendship was a different period where they moved apart and then the third point where they re-met again.

“We always knew we wanted to visualise and reconstruct that.

“It was hugely interesting be-cause all of the cast for those reconstructions were deaf, so we had an amazing working environment where there was something like 33 or 35 deaf people working behind the scenes with us hearing crew, so the dynamic was unique, it was really electric.

“It was amazing, even though it was kind of scary at the beginning, to go into those drama shoots – once we got into it, it worked so well.

“Everyone just wanted to be there. Everyone was there for the right reasons. Everyone wanted to get the job done.

“Everyone wanted to do it really, really well and suddenly communication went out the window.

“It wasn’t a problem anymore. Communication is really about attention – not sound.

“So once everyone was attentive to what was going on and there to do the best job they possibly could, communication was easy and everyone really could easily communicate what every-one wanted and needed and we got the job done really, really well.”

IT WAS SHOCKING TO SEE HOW TEACH-ERS AND OTHER PEOPLE TRIED TO DRIVE A WEDGE BETWEEN YOUNG JOHN AND AGNES BECAUSE THEY CAME FROM DIFFERENT COMMUNITIES…

“Well, it was at the height of The Troubles and the sectarian divide.

“That deaf school was unique and unusual in that both Catholic and Protestant deaf children went there and were educated together.

“There was no politics in that school until, of course, it reared its head when a young Catholic boy and young Protestant girl started hanging out together and developed a very young, innocent relationship which drew the attention of the school authorities.

“Suddenly there were conversations that brought everything right back to the reality of their geopolitical situation around them.

“As young kids they were far too young to be brought into that but that’s what happens in those situations.

“But they had the strength to ignore it and knew that their young fledgling relationship was strong enough to persevere and thankfully they did because we still have a beautiful John and Agnes.

“They’re still hale and hearty and so together and so happy and have had such a fulfilling life together and have a beautiful family that I’m glad they ignored the authorities back in the day and carried on their relationship.”

MICHELLE AND KATHY ALSO FACED BARRIERS, BOTH AS A SAME SEX COUPLE AND NAVIGATING IVF…

“They added a completely different dimension.

“First of all, we were interested in the fact that they had one hearing child and one deaf child.

“We had made a TV documentary called Mother Father Deaf about CODAs, children of deaf adults, and knew that world a good bit.

“To have young Megan, who was hearing, being the only hearing person in a four-person family, we understood that dynamic and wanted to tell that story.

“But also, to have a deaf young sibling who was a real dynamo in the whole family dynamic and to have heard about her meningitis and the whole issue they had with having to choose to get a cochlear implant earlier than they would have ever chosen had that not happened and the conflicts around that.

“Obviously the meningitis might have meant she couldn’t have made that choice for herself later if they didn’t do it when she was young.

“The same sex end of it wasn’t really the major story there, it was being parents to these two children living in London away from home and having to navigate that world of hearing and deaf at the same time.

“That was the hugely interesting part of their inclusion and their contribution to the bigger storyline.”

THERE WERE ALSO EYEBROWS RAISED ABOUT SEÁN AND DEYANNA GETTING TOGETHER BECAUSE HE IS DEAF AND SHE ISN’T…

“We all live in the real world, and we know those things hap-pen. Even in 2020 Deyanna had friends or people say to her, ‘What are you doing with a deaf man? Surely that makes things far more difficult than it should be for you…’

“At that stage she had fallen for Seán, and their love was growing and they had decided to make a go of it.

“She made sure she let people know that was the case and she was going to continue her relationship with Sean regardless of what they felt about it.

“She knew in her own heart, and in her own experience, they were getting on great and the communication barrier wasn’t really a communication barrier at all.

“Seán had the cochlear implant, and she was learning a bit of sign language, and they were able to understand each other perfectly well and had fallen in love – so that trumps everything.”

WILL WE SEE MORE OF THESE KINDS OF STORIES IN THE FUTURE?

“I don’t think we’re going to be the last post for making films with the deaf community. You’ve seen the rise in fictional terms.

“The film Coda won the Oscar and there was Sound of Metal and all that but over the last five or six years, there’s definitely been a spike in interest in the deaf community and looking at their world and the creative telling of their stories.

“People that are interested in working with the deaf community, like we are, will strive to find new stories and new outlets and new ways of explaining what it’s like to be deaf and what it’s like to live in that world and throwing light on their struggles and tribulations and their loves and their desires and basically breaking down that barrier about deafness that deafness is really no barrier to communication.

“It was just so good to be part of making Ireland’s first feature film in Irish Sign Language.

“It was beautiful to be a part of trying to explain deaf life and what we experienced of it and what they were willing to share with us so I don’t think this will be an end to anything really.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a springboard to many other stories.”

YOUR WORK IS VERY VARIED, RANGING FROM THE DOCUMENTARY GAZA (2019) TO THE SECRET PEACEMAKER (2023) ABOUT FR ALEC REID AS WELL AS FILMS LIKE THIS, WHAT STORIES INTEREST YOU?

“Any story that is good and real and sheds light on something you know nobody has really looked into, into dark corners where people haven’t really an idea what exactly goes on.

“They might have a notion of it and notions of things are terrible because a lot of the time if you start thinking what some-one’s world is like, or what some-one’s life is like, and you don’t know anything about it, you start to make assumptions and assumptions are always wrong because you miss all the nuances and particulars.

“The exciting thing in making any documentary is to open up that and turn the light into that dark corner and start exploring that with the people.

“It’s just a privilege really, telling their stories, and I’m so grateful for being invited and al-lowed to do that, to be able to take people’s stories and be entrusted with them.”

IFTUK present A Quiet Love 8pm Friday 20 November at The Irish Cultural Centre.

For more information, go to Iftuk.com or Irishculturalcentre.co.uk.