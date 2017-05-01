You’ve been Cork’d: Graham’s Eurovision wine

#NORTONSNIGHTIN: GRAHAM NORTON’S WINE PARTNERS WITH EUROVISION 2017

This year, not only will you be able to laugh along with Graham Norton and his gentle mocking of everyone during Eurovision… you’ll be able to drink along with him too. Graham Norton’s wine, made in collaboration with Kiwi winery Invivo, is the official wine of the 2017 Eurovision.

Contestants competing in this year’s Eurovision will be quaffing Graham Norton’s wine and the Invivo team will be backstage making sure they grab all the Eurovision gossip they can get. Join in the conversation using the #Nortonsnightin hashtag during the heats and on the night (13th May).

Eurovision fans can purchase the wine from either Centra or Supervalu from €14.99 per bottle and drink along with the chat show host.

Founder of Invivo wines Tim Lightbourne comments: “Eurovision is fun and doesn’t take itself too seriously, just like our values here at Invivo. We know that Eurovision is a good excuse for a party, to celebrate outrageous dresses, way too many wind machines and more white suits than should be legal without a prescription!

“We would love everyone watching Eurovision 2017 with a bottle of Graham’s Sauvignon Blanc to help them get through the long night.”

Further information about Graham Norton’s Own Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc:

Vintage: 2016

Alcohol: 12.5%

Region: Marlborough

Winemaker: Graham Norton

Tasting note: “It is easy drinking. It’s got all the grassiness and zest you expect from a new world Sauvignon Blanc but I like to think it has a bit of an old world finish. Oh, and it’s affordable”

RRP: £8.99 – £10.99 Tesco and Majestic Wine Stores in UK, from €14.99 Centra and Supervalu in Ireland

