February 14, 2018

Young Offenders gets second series from BBC as Derry Girls ends

The BBC has commissioned a second series of the Cork-based BBC Three hit sitcom The Young Offenders which was introduced to its UK audiences last week.

It hit the UK’s screens just as another UK-financed Irish hit, Derry Girls, ended a hugely successful six episode run on Channel 4. A second series of Derry Girls has already been commissioned.

The Young Offenders started as a film, screened here last year as part of Irish Film Festival London, and follows young ne’er-do-wells Conor and Jock (Alex Murphy and Chris Walley) as they navigate their awkward teenage years, coming up with schemes to distract them from their troubled home lives and inability to stay out of trouble in school.

It is screened on BBC 3, or BBC lll, on-line and on the BBC’s iPlayer.

Show creator Peter Foott said: “The response already to the show has been phenomenal, myself and the whole team have been blown away by it.

“To have BBC Three commission a second series so quickly is a dream come true, their support for the project has been unwavering from the start.

“This level of commitment is incredibly reassuring, and we’re keen to continue telling stories involving these characters. We’re very grateful to the BBC for allowing us to do so.”

Hilary Rose, who plays Conor’s long-suffering mother, Mairead, in the movie and series, said her family are just delighted that she and her husband – the show’s producer and writer-director Peter Foott – have made something good.

“For these guys, it’s kind of their first time out of the trap, but for me and Peter we’ve been at it for quite a while.”

Alex Murphy says his family and relatives often come on set to watch him film, especially his granny.

“Everyone is just really proud. It’s a new experience for me but also for my family. They come on set and watch and they come to these kinds of events.

“It’s a big deal for everyone really – and granny as well. It’s a new thing for everyone.”

The Young Offenders has been commissioned for BBC Three by Damian Kavanagh, Controller of BBC Three and Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning. The Commissioner for the BBC is Alex Moody. The Executive Producer for Vico Films is Peter Foott, the Producer is Martina Niland.

