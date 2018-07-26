The Young Offenders nominated for prestigious TV award

Hit comedy series The Young Offenders is in the running to scoop one of the most prestigious prizes in international television, after being nominated for a prestigious Rose d’Or Award.

The RTÉ and BBC show has been nominated in the best sitcom category, after just one series.

Created by Peter Foott, The Young Offenders is based on the film of the same name and follows the exploits of Conor and Jock, played by Chris Walley and Alex Murphy.

The series has already won two IFTAs back in May for its writer/director Foott and and star Walley.

Speaking about the nomination, Foott said he was “thrilled”. He added: “The Rose d’Or Awards are highly respected internationally, and it’s a huge honour to receive a nomination for The Young Offenders in the sitcom category alongside some truly amazing shows.”

A second series of The Young Offenders has already been commissioned.

Also nominated in the best sitcom category are Channel 4’s The Windsors, Acorn TV’s Detectorists and Polyphon Film’s Magda macht das schon!

Elsewhere, Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders has been nominated in the best drama series.

Now in its 57th year, the Rose d’Or Awards will be held in Berlin on September 13.

