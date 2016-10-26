Irish Film: Smash hit Young Offenders to London

The 6th Irish Film Festival London announces ‘The Young Offenders’

The Irish Film Festival London has announced a very special screening of The Young Offenders at the Tricycle Cinema on Saturday 26th of November, 8pm.

Inspired by Ireland’s biggest cocaine seizure of €440 million off the coast of Cork in 2007, The Young Offenders follows two Cork inner-city teenagers, Conor and Jock, as they embark on a 160km road trip on stolen bikes in the hopes of finding an unrecovered bale of cocaine. It’s the debut feature from Peter Foott and introduces new acting talent Chris Walley and Alex Murphy in the lead roles with comedians Hilary Rose and PJ Gallagher also starring.

This news comes in the week after another major beach-based cocaine haul in Ireland. Cocaine with a street value of £4.4m was recently found inside a 6ft-long “torpedo” metal tube.

The Young Offenders won the Best Irish Feature Film Award (alongside A Date for Mad Mary) at the Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year and garnered rave reviews from Fantastic Fest in Austin as well as BFI London. Equally impressive is the fact that, in a year that has seen a lot of praise for Irish cinema, The Young Offenders has become the fastest Irish film to break the €1million mark at the Irish Box Office this year, and looks set to be the highest grossing Irish-made film of the year at the domestic box office.

It has also taken more at the Irish Box Office than some of this year’s biggest Hollywood blockbusters Independence Day Resurgence and Ghostbusters.

Speaking on the inclusion of this film, Festival Director Kelly O’Connor said:

“We adored this film from the opening scene between Conor and Jock as they discuss what they’d do in Cork City if they had €7Million. Young Offenders is hilarious and touching in equal measure. The perfect Saturday night buddy caper movie.”

Director Peter Foott adds: “I’m really excited to be involved with Irish Film Festival London and to have the opportunity screen the film in Britain’s premiere showcase of Irish cinema and screen talent. “

Returning to the capital’s cinemas this November for the 6th year, the Irish Film Festival London (IFFL) will bring an exciting line-up of the very best in contemporary Irish cinema to London audiences.

The Young Offenders will screen at 8pm on Sat 26th November at Tricycle Cinema Kilburn with a Q&A with cast afterwards.

The Irish Film Festival London runs from 23rd to 27th November 2016. See www.irishfilmlondon.com for more details.