Irish X Factor star Brendan Murray’s family “relieved” after progression

November 12, 2018

The family of X Factor contestant Brendan Murray described the prevailing emotion as “relief” after the Galway man progressed to the next round of the show.

After being saved by the public vote for the second successive week, Murray’s family have expressed their gratitude for support from the Irish community in the UK, who have been “brilliant”.

The 21-year-old from Tuam, Co Galway had a tumultuous start to the live shows and was one of the favourites to be eliminated last week.

However, during last weekend’s show – which had the theme of ‘Movie Night’ – Brendan impressed the judges. Nile Rodgers, the stand-in judge, in particular, told Brendan that he would “love to record” him in a studio setting following his performance of REM’s Everybody Hurts.

Despite there being a family christening the same day as the results were announced, Frank Murray, Brendan’s father, said that the mood was far from celebratory.

“It was very tense over the weekend, to be honest. It wasn’t very enjoyable at all,” Frank said. “But, at the end of the day, we were all elated with the result. We’re very glad he has gotten this far; he has always wanted to make the live shows.”

Murray is a former member of the Irish boyband Hometown was discovered by Louis Walsh, the Irish music impresario who this year quit the X Factor after 13 years. Most recently, the Galwegian represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest, failing to qualify for the finals in 2017 with the song “Dying to Try”.

Last weekend’s performance – which Frank describes as being his best so far on the reality talent show – garnered him suitably positive feedback.

“You could tell that it was his best showing yet by the judges’ comments. Simon Cowell was very positive and he always tells it straight,” Frank explains. “That’s what I like about him. The judges always do a good job, I think.”

Brendan, whose mentor for the show is Louis Tomlinson, the singer of One Direction fame, said after the results: “I love every single one of you. Thank you so much you to everyone.”

Nearly that time again, settling the nerves before tonight’s show! 🙈❌@TheXFactor pic.twitter.com/DxY5FXQUJg — Brendan Murray (@brendan_m96) November 10, 2018

Brendan’s father, a Cavan native, also told the Irish World of the positive relationship that Brendan holds with his mentor.

“He has great banter with Louis. They’re both young of the same vintage. He is a great young lad,” he said.

With three weeks left in the show, Brendan and his family are hopeful that his success continues and said that they are thankful for both his voters – many of which are in Ireland and cannot vote using the app like their British counterparts – and his past exploits which have given him confidence.

Frank Murray added: “[Brendan’s] experience with the Eurovision and Hometown has helped him.”

