Would-be newly-weds go west

February 7, 2018

More and more Irish people in this country are holding their wedding receptions and bachelor parties in Ireland, writes Anne Geaghan

I recently had the privilege of attending a family wedding at Salthill in Galway, just between Christmas and New Year.

The setting was absolutely gorgeous with views of Galway Bay across the famous promenade. Reception staff greeted us warmly on arrival and were helpful and courteous throughout. The music in the foyer, and beautiful décor made for a wonderful atmosphere.

Our rooms were comfortable, spotlessly clean with fluffy pillows and numerous other creature comforts. All very welcome on a chilly December afternoon.

Many of the hotel’s spacious suites have breathtaking views of Galway Bay.

When planning a wedding, the hosts have numerous items they want to get right for the happy couple, their family and friends who come to share their Big Day.

The presentation was excellent – a delightful afternoon-tea on arrival, the excellent five-course meal for the wedding banquet and more tasty food later in the night. The sound system, music and dance floor were perfect for the night’s dancing which followed. Staff were discreetly helpful for those with young families, elderly relatives or anyone requiring assistance.

Next morning, guests enjoyed a hearty breakfast and everyone commented on the attention to detail, and the smooth flowing of the whole wedding party.

Salthill Hotel is perfectly situated for guests to be able to get the most from their time in the area. In the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way, it is an ideal base from which to explore further – the Irish speaking Connemara Gaeltacht to the west, the world famous Burren region to the south.

Many who were visiting for the first time left hoping to soon return. Salthill Golf Club is also nearby and those with families can visit Atlantaquaria and Leisureland.

Galway City is known for its excellent shops and stores. There are plenty of dining options for all budgets from fine dining to cafes and there’s a thriving nightlife of theatres and pubs.

Business Meetings

Salthill Hotel has state of the art audio-visual facilities for conferences, business meetings and corporate entertainment. It is just over an hour from Shannon and Knock International Airports and under two and half hours from Dublin. There is also a fitness and leisure facility, Ocean Fitness.

Salthill Hotel Ex Pat Wedding Packages

The Salthill Hotel staff are wellversed in assisting people based overseas and planning to wed in Galway. There is plenty of help via

• Skype calls and virtual tours.

• Email updates and reminders of meetings and deadlines

• Templates for seating plans

• Recommendations of and referrals to local florists, jewellers, dressmakers, hairdressers, makeup artists, babysitters, photographers, musicians and more

• Guidance on the best dates

• Advice on Irish legal requirements

• Countdown and reminders of important To Do tasks before the big day.

If you are inviting non-Irish friends, or those not familiar with the west of Ireland, they will be assured of a warm welcome and advice and information on activities, day trips and escorted tours so they can visit some of the area’s top visitor attractions. Airport transfers and pickups can be arranged.

Remember, Galway city will be Europe’s Capital of Culture in 2020

The wedding team can be contacted on 00 353 91 522 711. Email: events@salthillhotel.com