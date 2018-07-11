World class!

July 11, 2018

The Irish World backs London Ladies’ bid for All-Ireland glory

By Damian Dolan

The London Ladies Gaelic football team get their quest for All-Ireland Junior Football Championship glory underway this weekend in Kilkenny, and the Irish World is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the team.

It’s ten years since London Ladies last enjoyed All-Ireland success, and 25 years since their first-ever All-Ireland triumph, and we’re backing them to make it all the way to Croke Park in September.

Paddy Bowles’ London Ladies will be looking to go at least one step further than last year, when they reached the All Ireland semi-finals. They also face Antrim and Louth.

The announcement further illustrates the Irish World’s commitment to supporting the GAA.

As well as sponsoring the Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic football team, Dulwich Harps men’s football team and being the official media partner of London GAA – a title it has held since 2013 – this year will see the Irish World sponsor the London Senior Football and Hurling Championships.

Paddy Cowan, founder of the Irish World, said: “We are a delighted to sponsor the London Ladies team and we wish them every success in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship.

“Our commitment to, and coverage of, the GAA in London and Britain remains second to none and our sponsorship of the London Ladies team further demonstrates that commitment.”

Lucia Butler, chairperson of the London Ladies board, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the Irish World is the official sponsor of the London Ladies team.

“The Irish World has always been very supportive of ladies GAA through promotions and reporting, and sponsorship.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and we would like to thank Irish World owner Paddy Cowan and all of the staff for their support, belief and dedication to the ladies team. I hope 2018 will see the London Ladies team progress to Croke Park and do their county proud.”

See this week’s edition of the Irish World for full London Ladies All-Ireland JFC preview.

You might also be interested in this article