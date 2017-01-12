Women’s intuitive attitude to make-up

Finding make-up that works for you is intuitive to women, says cosmetics king David Horne

The make-up maestro, who used to create products for Illamasqua and now runs House of GlamDolls beauty school alongside Chinyee Chu, has long since been an advocate for ladies learning how to do their face.

While he loves being on hand to teach girls hints and tricks, he says women often find their own way when it comes to their look.

“Women are very intuitive, they find their way into the right make-up. I think it’s the parallel to they find their way into the right bra,” he smiled to Cover Media. “And then they’re told they’ve done wrong for years. It’s like finding the right fitting with your make-up. It could be doing your self-esteem damage by not knowing, but you could elevate your self-esteem if you elevate your beauty.”

For those in need of help, David runs beauty lessons at the London-based GlamDolls. At the heart of what he teaches is the notion of understanding the dynamics of the face. He also preaches the importance of knowing when, and where, to stop.

“I think it’s a fundamental question, where do I stop? When people are doing eyes, it’s like where do I stop?” he questioned

“What people don’t focus on is what make-up looks like there, from the side. They don’t know where to stop, they don’t play any attention to the end of the line because they can’t see it. But we all have to look at it. So there’s this element of I don’t know where to stop, I don’t know how far to go, I don’t know where my eyeshadow goes. So as a make-up teacher that’s my repetitive answering question.

“You have to look at almost surgically, at the bone structure, and know where to stop.”

