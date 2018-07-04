Women walk Harrow streets to raise £130,000

More than 1,100 women took to Harrow’s streets in a charity night walk to raise money for people living with life-limiting illnesses. The volunteers pounded the streets of Harrow and Brent to raise more than £130,000 for St Luke’s Hospice, in Harrow.

The Midnight Walk is the biggest event of the charity’s calendar year and this year participants covered themselves in ‘80s fashion, luminous accessories and plenty of pink.

It began at Harrow Leisure Centre where the walkers registered before enjoying a Bollywood-style warm-up from Neha Patel and MC Phil Hobbs before setting off on their five, or nine-mile trek.

Angela Zeller, who took part in memory of her father, mother and husband and who were all looked after by St Luke’s, said: “The care and selflessness of these amazing people who work tirelessly without complaint at St Luke’s is incredible and without funding they would not be able to exist.

“Though it is with a heavy heart after losing my three closest family members, it is St Luke’s I have to thank for keeping me strong in what could have been extremely despairing dark times over a two-year period with them. They have made me the person I am today and for that I will be forever in their debt.

“Our Ennis Zeller Angels – a team of 16 amazing friends who too have been touched by St Luke’s care for members of their families and friends – walked the nine miles so that we can raise as much as we possibly to help other families receive the support of their amazing work.”

The Angels have thus far raised more than £3,100 for the hospice. St Luke’s events fundraiser, Jayna Patel, said: “The Midnight Walk is our biggest event of the year and we would like to give a big thank you to our ladies who walked through the night and collectively raised an incredible amount for the hospice.

“We would also like to give a special thank you to all 250 volunteers who have helped with the planning of the event, supported us at Harrow Leisure Centre on the night or marshalled the streets to keep our walkers safe throughout the route.”

St Luke’s gives care to people living with cancer and other serious progressive illnesses, such as motor neurone disease and heart, lung and kidney failure. For more information, visit www.stlukes-hospice.org

