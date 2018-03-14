Women Hosts on Airbnb earned over €54m in 2017

March 14, 2018

Women Hosts on Airbnb in Ireland earned over €54 million in 2017

Airbnb have estimated that women hosts across Ireland benefited from a total income of over €54 million in 2017 after listing their spare rooms and entire homes on the platform.

This International Women’s Day, Airbnb is celebrating the global community of women hosts who have found greater financial, professional, and social empowerment through hosting on the Airbnb platform.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s Co-founder, CEO, and Head of Community says, “Last year, we were proud to announce that women made $10 billion on Airbnb since the company was founded in 2008. This year, we are thrilled to share that in the past year alone, women have made almost an additional $10 billion and represent more than half of the Airbnb community. Clearly, women are a driving force of the Airbnb community, and we are proud to provide the end-to-end travel platform for their entrepreneurial spirit to thrive.”

Whether it’s to earn extra income, impart insider knowledge or simply meet new friends, many hosts in Ireland, of which 60% of the total are women, are increasingly recognising the benefits of sharing their home.

Dublin

Average income for woman host: €3,500

Percentage of women Home hosts: 52%

Galway

Average income for woman host: €4,500

Percentage of women Home hosts: 65%

Cork

Average income for woman host: €3,900

Limerick

Average income for woman host: €4,500

The opportunities of the Airbnb platform go beyond home hosting. The expansion of Airbnb Experiences in the past year has enabled more women to become entrepreneurs by sharing their skills, neighbourhoods, and cultures with guests from around the world.

Women make up 50% of all Experience hosts on our platform both globally and in Dublin. Here are just a few examples:

• A Brush with Painting

• Knitting with Irish Yarn

• Irish Dancing Experience

Whether it’s sharing a home or an Experience, we are proud to support women worldwide by providing a platform for entrepreneurship. And we’re continually inspired by many of the women hosts who have used Airbnb to change their lives through hospitality, earn money, and reach their goals.

