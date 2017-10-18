Woman’s roast dinner appeal goes viral

October 18, 2017

An elderly disabled woman has been inundated with offers after from strangers following her heart-breaking admission that she had no one to share a Sunday roast with.

Pat O’Byrne, from Portslade, joined the Brighton & Hove Sunday Roast group on Facebook and in her first post wrote: “I am disabled, love roast dinners but live on my own. No car. Very lonely. But have not got a big appetite.”

She received an immediate response from members of the group with some inviting her to join them for Sunday dinner, and some even offering to pick her up.

The responses were then shared on Twitter by Michael Taggart to his 3200 followers, and he later tweeted “My passion for connecting lonely people with roast potatoes has finally been acknowledged!” as the story spread thanks to nearly 6,000 retweets.

This is a first ever post by a lonely, disabled woman in Brighton’s roast dinner Facebook page. The responses are life-affirming. pic.twitter.com/hWbvtAd4Vp — Michael Taggart (@michael_taggart) October 11, 2017

One family invited Pat to join them at their home if she didn’t mind sharing the table with a cheeky toddler.

Rob and Laura Elgood offered to collect Pat and take her out for lunch, saying it would be their “pleasure to make her acquaintance”, only for local restaurant, Kristers Place, to offer to treat them all.

The heart-warming response of people on the group prompting one woman to regret the fact that she didn’t live in Brighton to take Pat out for a roast.

You may also be interested in: