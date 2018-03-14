Win a trip for two to Ireland’s Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort with CityJet

March 14, 2018

You and a friend could be winging your way to Ireland for a weekend of leisure at Druid’s Glen

Here at The Irish World we have teamed up with our Friends in CityJet.com and Druids Glen Resort in Wicklow, Ireland to offer you the chance to win a much deserved break.

The prize is return flights for two from London City Airport, the fastest way to Dublin from London City and 2 nights Bed and Breakfast with one evening meal in Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort with a round of golf for two.

Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort is set in Wicklow, the garden of Ireland, and this 5* complex is renowned for its fine food, hospitality and location only 30 minutes from the centre of Dublin. The Resort offers 140 spacious guest rooms and suites, eight conference and event spaces and dining options to include Hugo’s Restaurant, which holds 2 AA rosettes.

CityJet, who offer all passengers a free checked bag, free snacks and drinks on board plus free seat selection, will make sure your break gets of to a VIP start.

To enter the competition just tell us which is officially the only airport in London

A. Luton

B. London City

C. Heathrow

Please email your answer, with your full name and a contact telephone number to maura@theirishworld.com.

Deadline for entries is: 14th April, 2018.

Ts and Cs apply*

