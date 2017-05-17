Win tickets to London v Leitrim at Ruislip

Ruislip to unveil its new grounds at big match

All eyes will be on the new McGovern Park on Sunday week as London welcome Leitrim to Ruislip in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter final.

As well as the big game, it will be one of London GAA’s most defining moments as it showcases its new development, with the newly erected Tony McGovern stand and pitch.

The competition will be fierce, as the closely-contested teams will be fighting for a place in the semi-final, rather than having to go through the qualifiers.

Leitrim finished fifth in Division 4 of the Allianz National League, winning four matches and losing three, including a 2-16 to 0-15 victory over London in the championship warm-up back in March.

But Ciaran Deely’s side, who won one game out of seven, will be bolstered for the championship opener on the first day that the new pitch and development is opened up for competition.

And there is further encouragement when looking at the last time that the team’s squared up to each other in the Championship arena.

London’s ‘summer in the sun’, where they reached the Connacht final, seen the Exiles win a home draw against Sligo in London by 0-14 to 1-12.

It meant they were next drawn against Leitrim in the semi-final, and they went on to tie at Sean Mac Diarmada Park, forcing a replay.

And London pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the year when they won the replay at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon by a point, in a 2-11 to 1-13 thriller to set up a showdown with Mayo.

This year, the main game throws in at 3:30pm, and is preceded by an U17 London development game at noon.

There will be a grand opening of the new grounds and stand at 1:30pm, which will also see one player from every London club join a parade of the pitch in their team jerseys.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be bought online at londongaa.tickets.ie or by contacting London Secretary Mark Gottsche via secretary.london@gaa.ie

Adult tickets will cost £20 and it is £10 for Students/OAPs, valid on match day at the grounds only with valid ID. Under 16s have free entry.

