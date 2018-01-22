WIN tickets to see Nathan Carter in Manchester

January 22, 2018

Nathan Carter is one of the biggest names on the Irish music scene and is fast becoming a big name all over the UK.

Nathan was born on 28 May 1990. He grew up in Liverpool and his family originate from Newry in County Down.

He soon learned to play the accordion and trips to Ireland to compete in Fleadh Cheoil competition became a regular feature of young Nathan’s life.

Aged 12 he won All-Ireland medals for singing, and playing the accordion. Nathan played accordion and piano with Liverpool Ceili band and solo performances soon followed in Liverpool and Ireland.

Nathan performs an array of original songs and covers which show the tone and range of his vocal ability. His delivery emotes clearly his own passion for the songs and what being Irish means to him.

Since his appearance on BBC 1’s “The One Show” back in August, his profile on this side of the Irish Sea has grown immeasurably.

Nathan is an expert accordion player so you can expect a bit of hand clapping, foot-tapping hooley at the concerts. This friendly and good looking young man will perform a superbly entertaining show that will make you want to see him again.

There will be support at Manchester Bridgewater Hall from The Houghton Weavers and London from All Folk’d Up.

The Irish World, in association with Kennedy Street, is giving lucky readers the chance to win one pair of tickets for Nathan Carter UK Tour on January 26 at Manchester Bridgewater Hall. Just answer the below question to be in with a chance of winning.

Q: Where did Nathan grow up? A) Glasgow, B) Liverpool or C) London

Hurry – closing date is 5pm on Wednesday 24th January!

To enter email your answer and contact telephone number to: maura@theirishworld.com subject line: Nathan Carter UK Tour Competition.

Usual competitions rules apply. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Tickets to be collected from Manchester Bridgewater Hall Theatre on the day.

