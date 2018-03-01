Win a last minute St Patrick’s trip to Dublin

Pop home for St. Patrick’s Day courtesy of Guinness Storehouse

Guinness Storehouse are currently running a promotion enabling a winner from UK to take part in St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the home of Guinness.

The winner and a friend will enjoy an exclusive after-hours event at St. James Gate brewery and flights and accommodation in Dublin.

Winners will meander through the tunnels and train tracks that map the legendary brewery, meet the Brewers and sample experimental brews and food pairings never before tasted outside the walls of St. James Gate Brewery. From there, they will then explore the rich 258-year heritage, trawling through historical artefacts from the extensive Guinness archives collection, before learning to pour the perfect pint with a Guinness Beer Specialist.

To be in with a chance to win – Guinness fans can enter the competition via this link by 9th March:www.guinness-storehouse.com/en/letsgettogether