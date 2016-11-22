WIN an Irish Ferries FREE CHRISTMAS CROSSING!

WIN Irish Ferries FREE CHRISTMAS CROSSING

You could be sailing home for Christmas for free this year!

Our friends at Irish Ferries have got into the Yuletide spirit early by offering us a Christmas return crossing for two adults and a car for a lucky Irish World reader.

All you have to do to be entered into the draw is like our Irish Ferries post on our Facebook page between 23 and 30 November.

The lucky winner’s booking will have to be made by 15 December for Christmas travel.

Sorry folks, this means you’ve no excuses this year!

NORMAL IRISH FERRIES T&Cs APPLY.

COMMENTS (0)

Sign in or create your account to join the discussion

Related News

Stena Line 21% discount for...
0 Shares November 17, 2016 in News, Community

Irish TV can be saved
0 Shares November 17, 2016 in News

I SO DIDN’T MEAN IT,...
0 Shares November 16, 2016 in News

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register