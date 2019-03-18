Win hospitality at London Irish’s St Patrick’s Party!

03/18/2019

Don’t put away your green t-shirts yet! The London Irish St Patrick’s Party game is back at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday 23 March for its 18th year and promises to be a cracking day of non-stop entertainment.

Doncaster Knights will be the rivals at the iconic clash, with Celtic rock bands The Reels and BibleCode Sundays keeping crowds entertained before and after the game in the Supporter Village.

If you’ve never experienced the St Patrick’s Party, it’s time to find out what all the fuss is about!

Irish World has teamed with London Irish to offer 2 lucky readers a chance to win a pair of hospitality tickets in the Kennett Lounge at the St Patrick’s Party, which includes a match ticket, access to a private bar selling food and beverages, padded seats in upper tier, complimentary programme and tea & coffee at half-time.

For your chance to win please answer the following question:

Q: Name the stadium at which St Patrick’s Party game will be held?

Please email your answer with contact telephone numbers marking subject line to London Irish St Patrick’s Party competition to: sales@theirishworld.com

Closing date this Thursday 21 March 2019. Winner will be notified by phone and email.

Usual Irish World competition rules apply.